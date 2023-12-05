^

DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 11:16am
MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University's Virdis Arcus dominated the first Philippine Collegiate Championship (PCC), completing a two-day win streak to win the PCC crown at the Amoranto Sports Complex over the weekend.

The inaugural competition, organized by the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE), featured representatives from different colleges across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Taft-based squad pulled off a 2-0 sweep in their playoffs matches against Northeastern Mindanao State University's Dreamhigh Esports and University of San Agustin's Sage Caritas to book their ticket to the finals against the University of Perpetual Help Laguna Saints.

DLSU's Viridis Arcus saw a dominant display once again, taking the first game of the best-of-three series in just 11 minutes with a 13-2 display. University of Perpetual Help Laguna Saints managed to put on a strong counter in Game 3, but it was too late as DLSU's Viridis Arcus secured the sweep after a 25-13 win.

The team, composed of former Playbook Esports pro player Joshua "Aspect" Tating along with Journey "Jinx" Ong, Ryu "laytutu" Godoy, Clement "Clem" Chua, Francis "N4TSU" De Mesa and Emerick "Nec" Ching, take home the first PCC trophy as well as P150,000.

CCE hopes to expand the PCC next season, still with Mobile Legends Bang but with the inclusion of another esports title Farlight 84.

