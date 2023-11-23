TFT Mobile now available in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics (TFT) is now playable on mobile devices as the game goes live across Asia-Pacific.

Launched in 2019, the PC version of Teamfight Tactics is an eight-person, free-for-all strategy game where players combine League of Legends champions and items in different formations on a grid-shaped game board. They compete in a highly social battle against seven other opponents by building a team aimed to be the last one standing.

The following year, Teamfight Tactics mobile was made available in most regions except in Asia-Pacific.

"We were the last region to get this game. One of the reasons is because we had to work on getting the publishing rights for the IP first. We didn't just merely want to put it out there. We want to be thoughtful of the features, why we have things specifically for the APAC launch. A lot of thought went into this to make sure the game was as good as possible and it had something unique to APAC by the time we brought it here. We hope our players enjoy something that is catered to them despite the long wait," said Jem Loh, Head of Communications and Channels for Asia-Pacific at Riot Games, during the game’s media launch.

Riot Games had taken back publishing rights to League of Legends and TFT for Southeast Asia at the start of the year, and it’s been its goal to release TFT Mobile within the same year as many fans had been asking for the game.

"When we finally got publishing rights for League of Legends, there were a lot of folks who were commenting 'TFT mobile when?' It's a strong indication of Riot's dedication to their players' here in the Philippines that the same year we get publishing rights, we also launch mobile. There were a lot of people who pre-registered and it was super exciting to see [the reception]," said Joel Guzman, Riot Games Philippines country manager.

Teamfight Tactics Mobile is now available on both Android and iOS devices. Players will be treated to a Launch Celebration Event, winning rewards just by logging in to the game for seven days.