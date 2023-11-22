Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

Former PBA playmaker Gerry Esplana (second from left) is officially welcomed to PSL as deputy commissioner by league officials headed by fellow former PBA star and league commissioner Allan Caidic (left), Bong Baribar (second from right) and president Cris Bautista.

MANILA, Philippines – The phrase “Iba Ang May Pinagsamahan” is synonymous to San Miguel Beer, but it can also be associated with Philippine Basketball Association legends Allan Caidic and Gerry Esplana.

Caidic and Esplana will be reunited as the two key figures of the fastest growing nationwide basketball league — the Pilipinas Super League.

“Iba talaga ang may pinagsamahan,” said Esplana. “I’m thankful for the trust given to me.”

It’s like a reunion of sorts for the two former Presto Tivolis stars as Esplana joined Caidic in the PSL.

On Tuesday, officials of the PSL headed by its president, Cris Bautista, Commissioner Caidic and special assistant to the chief executive officer Bong Baribar welcomed the appointment of Esplana as deputy commissioner for Luzon.

The PSL, being a nationwide league, will have deputy commissioners to help out Caidic, and Esplana, being a long-time teammate of Caidic and a fellow PBA great, is a perfect complement for "The Triggerman".

Curiously, both Caidic and Esplana were named as the two top individuals in the PBA in 1990 when the many-time national team member, record holder for most points (79) and three-point shots (17) in a single game and multiple-time champion was awarded the Most Valuable Player award.

Esplana was chosen as Rookie of the Year in the 1990 season, the same year when Presto pulled off an upset win over powerhouse Purefoods in the All-Filipino Conference.

“Gerry will be our deputy commissioner for Luzon and since we’re going to have legs in the Visayas and Mindanao, we’re going to have deputy commissioners in each leg,” said Caidic.

Bautista added that the appointment of Esplana, who also coached both in the collegiate and the commercial league levels, would somehow strengthen more the credibility of the PSL.

“We’re conscious on building the integrity of the league and with these PBA legends leading the way, we can assure the public that this league is nowhere to go, but up,” said Bautista. “We now have a total of 20 teams competing.”

Esplana looks forward on his new role in basketball and on the other hand, feels excited on his reunion with Caidic.

“He knows that I’m the sports director of Valenzuela and I’m familiar with the task he is giving me as deputy commissioner,” said Esplana.

“I’m always the commissioner in almost all the leagues here in Valenzuela and just like the old days, I will still be assisting ‘The Trigger Man’.”