^

Sports

Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 2:46pm
Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner
Former PBA playmaker Gerry Esplana (second from left) is officially welcomed to PSL as deputy commissioner by league officials headed by fellow former PBA star and league commissioner Allan Caidic (left), Bong Baribar (second from right) and president Cris Bautista.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – The phrase “Iba Ang May Pinagsamahan” is synonymous to San Miguel Beer, but it can also be associated with Philippine Basketball Association legends Allan Caidic and Gerry Esplana.

Caidic and Esplana will be reunited as the two key figures of the fastest growing nationwide basketball league — the Pilipinas Super League.

“Iba talaga ang may pinagsamahan,” said Esplana. “I’m thankful for the trust given to me.”

It’s like a reunion of sorts for the two former Presto Tivolis stars as Esplana joined Caidic in the PSL.

On Tuesday, officials of the PSL headed by its president, Cris Bautista, Commissioner Caidic and special assistant to the chief executive officer Bong Baribar welcomed the appointment of Esplana as deputy commissioner for Luzon.

The PSL, being a nationwide league, will have deputy commissioners to help out Caidic, and Esplana, being a long-time teammate of Caidic and a fellow PBA great, is a perfect complement for "The Triggerman".

Curiously, both Caidic and Esplana were named as the two top individuals in the PBA in 1990 when the many-time national team member, record holder for most points (79) and three-point shots (17) in a single game and multiple-time champion was awarded the Most Valuable Player award.

Esplana was chosen as Rookie of the Year in the 1990 season, the same year when Presto pulled off an upset win over powerhouse Purefoods in the All-Filipino Conference.

“Gerry will be our deputy commissioner for Luzon and since we’re going to have legs in the Visayas and Mindanao, we’re going to have deputy commissioners in each leg,” said Caidic.

Bautista added that the appointment of Esplana, who also coached both in the collegiate and the commercial league levels, would somehow strengthen more the credibility of the PSL.

“We’re conscious on building the integrity of the league and with these PBA legends leading the way, we can assure the public that this league is nowhere to go, but up,” said Bautista. “We now have a total of 20 teams competing.”

Esplana looks forward on his new role in basketball and on the other hand, feels excited on his reunion with Caidic.

“He knows that I’m the sports director of Valenzuela and I’m familiar with the task he is giving me as deputy commissioner,” said Esplana.

“I’m always the commissioner in almost all the leagues here in Valenzuela and just like the old days, I will still be assisting ‘The Trigger Man’.”

 

vuukle comment

ALLAN CAIDIC

BASKETBALL

GERRY ESPLANA

PILIPINAS SUPER LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo and Adamson lock claws in a knockout derby to dispute the fourth and last ticket in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

1 day ago
Adamson’s Mathew Montebon and University of Santo Tomas’ Nikki Villasin shone to boost their respective team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The timing has been perfect for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they’ve found their stride just at the end of eliminations for...
Sports
fbtw
Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

23 hours ago
Smart has bagged a bronze in the prestigious 2023 CLIO Sports Awards for turning the iconic SM Mall of Asia landmark in Pasay...
Sports
fbtw
Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

2 days ago
JT Bulacan brought down Alpha Omega, 72-58, to score its second win in the Pilipinas Super League at the Novadeci Convention...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Spanish netter pursues goal to don Philippine colors in University of Hawaii

Fil-Spanish netter pursues goal to don Philippine colors in University of Hawaii

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The journey to represent the Philippine national team continues for Filipino-Spanish Diego Dalisay as he takes his talents...
Sports
fbtw
Retired great Brady sees 'a lot of mediocrity' in NFL

Retired great Brady sees 'a lot of mediocrity' in NFL

5 hours ago
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who departed the NFL less than a year ago, says standards are slipping in America's...
Sports
fbtw
Sabete, Soltones show way as Angels pip Foxies

Sabete, Soltones show way as Angels pip Foxies

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Petro Gazz overcame a stubborn Farm Fresh, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, yesterday and snapped out of a four-game slumber in...
Sports
fbtw
There&rsquo;s no stopping Triple Giga

There’s no stopping Triple Giga

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
TNT continued its rampage in the PBA 3x3 and secured a record-extending five leg wins in a single conference yesterday at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with