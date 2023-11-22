University of Batangas bags Aboitiz Football Cup mixed amateur crown

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Batangas (UB) bested the seven-team field in the Under-19 mixed amateur division of the 23rd Aboitiz Football Cup at the Aboitiz Field at the Outlets in Lipa, Batangas this past weekend.

UB was in a competitive division with VZL Assassins Football Club, Fuerza Football Club, ACF Real Molinillo de Lipa, Seven Lakes FC, AFC and CAFT.

A pair of UB players were feted as the best in their division. Jerome Mananquil was named Finals Most Valuable Player, while teammate Toto Llavero was awarded the division’s Most Valuable Player.

In the boys’ 19-Under Division, Maryhill College Team A emerged triumphant in the eight-team bracket that included Maryhill Colleges Team B, AFC, San Pablo Colleges, Malvar Football Club, TSL Printing Football Club and Tanauan Football Academy.

Maryhill Colleges Team’s Alen Elpa was named Finals MVP, with teammate Roy Yares taking home the Division MVP trophy.

In the boys’ 17-Under category, Tanauan Football Club’s Lawrence Alinsunurin and John Emmanuel Sabado were named Finals and Division MVPs, respectively, as they towed their squad to victory in the nine-team field that counted VZL Assassins FC, RSA Santiago FC, Blitzkrieg Football FDN Batangas, Total FC, San Pablo Colleges, Our Lady of Assumption, Balayan FC and Sugod Malvar among the contenders.

The Aboitiz Football Cup is a month-long football festival with teams from the CAMANAVA south as well as the National Capital Region competing in seven-a-side football.

Of great interest to football fans is the upcoming Men’s Open competition, which includes defending champion Philippine Air Force and their bevy of former national players who are coached by former Azkal Joebel Bermejo.