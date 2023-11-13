The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

Even with his basketball career, joining the United States Navy was always at the back of Charles Cadua's mind as another option.

MANILA, Philippines – As a basketball point guard, Charles Jordan “CJ” Cadua, knows a lot about surveying his options. When he arrived in Manila from San Diego, California in 2016 to play for Franz Pumaren in Adamson University, the year was filled with ups and downs.

He looked at the writing on the wall and decided to transfer to Emilio Aguinaldo College, where he was able to get playing time.

Unleashed, Cadua was a jitterbug and a pest on defense, and looked to push the ball when the opportunity presented itself.

The lockdown due to the pandemic didn’t help. So he opted to graduate on time, forgo his final playing years with EAC, and then declared for the Philippine Basketball Association’s draft.

“Thankfully, San Miguel drafted me,” said CJ.

“I’ve always had it in the back of my mind in case my basketball career did not work out,” he divulged. “I thought for a moment about going to the US Air Force but since I had a lot of family in the Navy, I felt I cannot be the one to break the chain.”

Cadua flew back to San Diego this past March 2023 to enlist.

Today, CJ holds the rank of E-3/Seaman as a master-at-arms detailed with the military police.

“This is my first contract with the Navy and it is for four years,” said CJ. “Within these four years, I will decide whether I will extend my contract or return to civilian life with the possibility of giving basketball another go.”

At 26, Cadua will be 30 by the time his first contract with the Navy ends. So there is a possibility that he will renew or choose another field.

“I do have intentions of giving basketball another try and playing in the Philippines. But for now, I am all focused on my job serving the US Navy.”