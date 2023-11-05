^

Quiambao takes charge as Archers get back at Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 8:38pm
Quiambao takes charge as Archers get back at Maroons
Kevin Quiambao took over for the Green Archers.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Kevin Quiambao took over when the La Salle Green Archers needed it most as they took revenge against the UP Fighting Maroons, 88-79, in their UAAP Season 86 second round duel Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After UP took a one-point lead, 75-74, thanks to a deuce by CJ Cansino, Quiambao went on a personal 10-2 run as La Salle took an 84-77 upper hand with about a minute remaining.

Cansino, however, completed a steal and pulled up from the perimeter.

Following a review, the UP guard’s shot was ruled a long two as he was found stepping on the line.

On the other end, guard Evan Nelle hit a dagger 3-pointer off the bank with 22.9 seconds remaining, 87-79.

A split from the line by Quiambao set the final score.

Quiambao finished with another double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Nelle followed with 17 points and six assists.

Cansino, meanwhile, had 20 points and five rebounds for UP, which played without reigning UAAP MVP Malick Diouf.

The diminutive Janjan Felicilda had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Fighting Maroons.

La Salle went up by as much as 14 points in the game.

UP, however, cut the lead to just seven entering the final quarter.

The Maroons fought back and eventually cut the lead to one in the canto, setting up the final stretch.

The Green Archers thus able avenged their 67-64 first round loss against UP, when they were limited to just three points in the third quarter.

With the win, La Salle totes a 7-3 win-loss slate.

UP, meanwhile, now sports an 8-2 record.

