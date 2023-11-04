^

Sports

Tabuena fades at the finish, slips to joint 32nd after 72

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 5:50pm
Tabuena fades at the finish, slips to joint 32nd after 72

Miguel Tabuena tees off in the third round at the Manila Southwoods. AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena hobbled at the finish and blew a three-under card and a spot at Top 15 as he ended up with an even-par 72 after 54 holes of the Volvo China Open at the Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzen Saturday.

Tabuena was on his way to driving past a slew of rivals with a birdie-birdie effort from No. 13 for a running three-under card and a six-under overall total. But he failed to rescue a par on the par-3 16th after missing the green and holed out with a double bogey on the par-5 17th.

With a 35-37, the ICTSI-backed ace settled for a three-day total of 213, dropping eight spots to joint 32nd, 11 strokes behind Chinese Chen Guxin, who unleashed a 66 to wrest the lead at 202.

That was three strokes clear of Sarit Suwannarut of Thailand and local amateur Ding Wenyi, who matched 205 after 65 and 67, respectively, although the Chinese could’ve hiked his lead if not for a three-putt miscue on No. 18.

But Guxin, who beat Lloyd Go in sudden death to win the BRG Open of the Asian Development Tour in Vietnam last year, does enjoy a big cushion against Suwannarut and Wenyi with their next rivals laying six strokes behind at 208.

They include Hung Chien-yao of Chinese-Taipei (66), John Lyras of Australia (67), Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh (69), American Berry Henson (70) and halfway leader Eugenio Chacarra, who fumbled with a 73.

Angelo Que also floundered with a frontside 39 after a second round 68 as he wound up with a 73 and fell to Tabuena’s group after moving to joint 17th midway through the $1.5 million Asian Tour event.

He actually strung up three straight birdies from No. 11 to wage a fightback but stumbled with a bogey on No. 16 for a 34-73.

Justin Quiban likewise failed to make a charge with a second 72 in three days as he pooled a 215 for a share of 49th.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pirates down Cards; Generals maul Knights

Pirates down Cards; Generals maul Knights

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University overcame a fourth-quarter explosion of Clint Escamis as it downed erstwhile solo leader...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas capture PISSA crown

Junior Altas capture PISSA crown

19 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help Dalta System trounced Malayan High School, 83-73, to rule the first Philippine Inter-School...
Sports
fbtw
Bishop to bring a lot to Kings&rsquo; lair

Bishop to bring a lot to Kings’ lair

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The “Justin Brownlee Effect” is a tough act to follow but Barangay Ginebra import Tony Bishop is ready for the...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates shoot down Cardinals

Pirates shoot down Cardinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Lyceum Pirates used a furious third quarter run as they held on to defeat the Mapua Cardinals, 86-82, in their NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs, Eagles collide as UAAP hoops returns from short break

Bulldogs, Eagles collide as UAAP hoops returns from short break

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Second-running National University tries to stay on its lane to the Final Four and a twice-to-beat bonus as reigning champion...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off

6 hours ago
Golden State star Stephen Curry drained the winning layup with two-tenths of a second remaining Friday as the Warriors opened...
Sports
fbtw
TNT secures Miller as import

TNT secures Miller as import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Just in time for opening of the new PBA season, the TNT Tropang Giga has secured its import.
Sports
fbtw
Blazers rout Chiefs

Blazers rout Chiefs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Benilde Blazers used a crucial second quarter run that helped them break the game wide open and win their fourth straight...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers edge Cavs for NBA in-season tourney win

Pacers edge Cavs for NBA in-season tourney win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers won the first in-season tournament game in NBA history as they squeaked past the Cleveland Cavaliers, 121-116,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with