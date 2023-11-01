ESGS goes all out for 10th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — The Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS), organized by Gariath Concepts, is set to make a return from November 3-5 for a milestone 10th edition happening at the World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Considered as the biggest gaming convention in Southeast Asia, ESGS made its debut back in 2014 and had operated online during the pandemic. The event returned onsite last year, with fans arriving in droves even amid a storm passing through the country.

For ESGS's 10th anniversary, the event once again partnered with Globe as their main presenter while Samsung has joined as a main exhibitor.

“We’ve seen how gaming has become intrinsic to the daily lives of enthusiasts and hardcore games. We want to encourage them to play their way and enter a new dimension of game play with Samsung. We are excited to show them our full suite of offerings in the ESGS,” said Samsung Electronics Philippines (SEPCO) president Min Su Chu in a press release.

Different tech brands such as Lenovo, MSI, Asus Republic of Gaming, JBL Quantum, Tecno Mobile and first-time partner LG Electronics are also set to showcase their latest offerings, products and activities.

This year's ESGS will see bigger cosplay events, with the Cosplay Village having different showcases, competitions, guest panels, and fans' meet and greet. It will also shine a spotlight on local independent games with the ESGS Indie Fest, a hub for independent game developers to demo their games to a wider audience. Meanwhile the ESGS Gaming Class, will give attendees a chance to learn more about the gaming industry with speakers from top brands like Ubisoft Philippines, Keywords Studios, Riot Games and more.

ESGS will also play host to different tournaments like the JBL Quantum League and the much-awaited League of Legends comeback tournament, the LoL Empyrean Cup.

Tickets are available to purchase online and onsite.