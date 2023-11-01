^

Sports

ESGS goes all out for 10th anniversary

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 10:26am
ESGS goes all out for 10th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — The Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS), organized by Gariath Concepts, is set to make a return from November 3-5 for a milestone 10th edition happening at the World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Considered as the biggest gaming convention in Southeast Asia, ESGS made its debut back in 2014 and had operated online during the pandemic. The event returned onsite last year, with fans arriving in droves even amid a storm passing through the country.

For ESGS's 10th anniversary, the event once again partnered with Globe as their main presenter while Samsung has joined as a main exhibitor. 

“We’ve seen how gaming has become intrinsic to the daily lives of enthusiasts and hardcore games. We want to encourage them to play their way and enter a new dimension of game play with Samsung. We are excited to show them our full suite of offerings in the ESGS,” said Samsung Electronics Philippines (SEPCO) president Min Su Chu in a press release.

Different tech brands such as Lenovo, MSI, Asus Republic of Gaming, JBL Quantum, Tecno Mobile and first-time partner LG Electronics are also set to showcase their latest offerings, products and activities.

This year's ESGS will see bigger cosplay events, with the Cosplay Village having different showcases, competitions, guest panels, and fans' meet and greet. It will also shine a spotlight on local independent games with the ESGS Indie Fest, a hub for independent game developers to demo their games to a wider audience. Meanwhile the ESGS Gaming Class, will give attendees a chance to learn more about the gaming industry with speakers from top brands like Ubisoft Philippines, Keywords Studios, Riot Games and more. 

ESGS will also play host to different tournaments like the JBL Quantum League and the much-awaited League of Legends comeback tournament, the LoL Empyrean Cup.

Tickets are available to purchase online and onsite.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiambao, Tantoy awarded UAAP week's best cagers

Quiambao, Tantoy awarded UAAP week's best cagers

22 hours ago
Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...
Sports
fbtw
NEU Hunters conquer PSL 21U cagefest

NEU Hunters conquer PSL 21U cagefest

1 day ago
King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Will Brown seek redemption?

Will Brown seek redemption?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
In the 2010-11 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, San Miguel Beer opened the conference with import Ira Brown of Gonzaga Univ...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Nueva Ecija will not roll over and fold as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas face Iran XI in key tiff

Filipinas face Iran XI in key tiff

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The Filipinas vowed to pick themselves up from a deflating 0-8 loss to powerhouse Australia Sunday and fight more furiously...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tropang Giga eye revenge vs Chiba Jets

Tropang Giga eye revenge vs Chiba Jets

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Revenge and a breakthrough victory in the East Asia Super League are foremost on the minds of TNT as it duels with Japan’s...
Sports
fbtw
Australia abandons 2034 FIFA World Cup bid in boost for Saudi

Australia abandons 2034 FIFA World Cup bid in boost for Saudi

16 hours ago
Australia decided on Tuesday against bidding for the 2034 men's football World Cup, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to host...
Sports
fbtw
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS now official underwear of NBA, WNBA, USA Basketball

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS now official underwear of NBA, WNBA, USA Basketball

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo makes quick work of Gerflor

Chery Tiggo makes quick work of Gerflor

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Chery Tiggo vented its ire on Gerflor with a quick, merciless 25-8, 25-12, 25-20 victory Tuesday to get back on track in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with