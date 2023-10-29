^

Sports

AP.Bren, Sibol coach Ducky inducted to MPL PH Hall of Legends

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 5:47pm
AP.Bren, Sibol coach Ducky inducted to MPL PH Hall of Legends
AP.Bren and current Sibol coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro is the newest inductee to the MPL Philippines' Hall of Legends.
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – AP.Bren and current SIBOL coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro is the most recent inductee to the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines' Hall of Legends.

Started back in Season 10, the MPL Philippines Hall of Legends inductees are voted by the Mobile Legends Bang Bang community (fans, casters, media and fellow players), and they are personalities that shaped the MLBB esports scene. Eleven inductees were recognized at the launch of the Hall of Legends, with the league recognizing one inductee every season since.

Glindro was the coach of the first M-series champions from the Philippines, Bren Esports, after the team won against Mynamar's Burmese Ghouls in January 2021. 

Since then, the team faced numerous setbacks, not making it into the playoffs for two seasons. In Season 10, the team saw a comeback, finally reaching the playoffs and becoming one of the strongest teams in the country. Glindro led the squad to a gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games held in Cambodia last May, and to a championship in the 15th World Esports Championship in Romania last September.

"[2023] has been a wild ride. I mean, the team has been all over the place. I'm really happy that this is happening to me and very thankful. It's a very humbling experience for me to be on top and then suddenly fall down, sa pinaka-ilalim. Hindi nawalan ng tiwala sa akin yung mga bata, yung management. But I wanted to lead them back [to the team's] former glory, and now we are on the verge of that," Glindro told Philstar.com after AP.Bren secured the first M5 World Championship slot.

League awards, Greatest Players nominees

Besides Glindro, MPL Philippines also celebrated the different achievements during the past season.

TNC Pro Team, though not making it into the playoffs, won two fan awards: Best Roster Reveal for their cinematic video announcing their roster, and Freshest Face Award for jungler King "K1NGKONG" Cyric Perez.

Blacklist International's Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcase won the Sportsmanship Award, while the team's correspondent Dannica Suazo won Best Team Correspondent. Restreamers TooFastGaming and Amma of Myanmar also bagged best restreamers for Filipino and global communities, respectively.

For the league awards, host Mara Aquino and caster Dan "Leo" Cubangay won the Best Filipino and English talents, respectively, while Smart Omega's jungler Ron "Matt" Papag won Rookie of the Season. ECHO won two awards: coach of the season for Archie "Tictac" Reyes and regular season MVP for Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno.

MPL Philippines has also announced the league's nominees for the M Series 5th Anniversary “The Greatest Ten Players”. The anniversary awards celebrate the greatest players from each professional league region who have made an appearance on the world stage. 

For the local league, seven nominees were revealed: M2 winners Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel and CJ “Ribo” Ribo, M3 winners Salic “Hadji” Imam and Edward “Edward” Dapadap and M4 winners Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomucen7o, Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales and Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera.

The winners of the Greatest Ten Players will be announced during the M5 World Championship awards ceremony happening in Manila this December.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Friday night admitted that they were surprised by the move of the International Testing...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention...
Sports
fbtw
Kevin&rsquo;s triple-double lifts La Salle over NU

Kevin’s triple-double lifts La Salle over NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao lived up to his stature as leader of the MVP race.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas meet Matildas

Filipinas meet Matildas

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Ninety-six days after its massive upset of fancied New Zealand and its hordes of home supporters, the Philippines is gunning...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra turns to Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacement

Ginebra turns to Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Former Meralco Bolts import Tony Bishop has been tapped by Barangay Ginebra as the team’s import for the upcoming PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Espiritu Santo Trophy: Malixi ties for 25th; Philippines ends up 19th

Espiritu Santo Trophy: Malixi ties for 25th; Philippines ends up 19th

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi rode on a three-birdie spree from No. 2 on her way home as she rescued a 70 and finished joint 25th in individual...
Sports
fbtw
Akowe, Bullpups roll to 8-game sweep in PG Flex cagefest

Akowe, Bullpups roll to 8-game sweep in PG Flex cagefest

4 hours ago
Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, to complete...
Sports
fbtw
PFF urges fans to pack Rizal Memorial for World Cup qualifiers

PFF urges fans to pack Rizal Memorial for World Cup qualifiers

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Thirteen years ago, the success of the Philippine men’s football team galvanized the entire nation and its football...
Sports
fbtw
Ball movement keys Red Warriors slump-breaking win vs Tigers

Ball movement keys Red Warriors slump-breaking win vs Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The UE Red Warriors’ stellar teamwork helped them snap their five-game losing streak and secure the victory over the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with