Wong, Tabugara scoop up wushu silvers in World Combat Games

Agatha Wong during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Agatha Wong and Clemente Tabugara, Jr. each copped a silver medal in wushu of the World Combat Games at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

Wong scored 19.486 points that nabbed her the silver in the women’s Taolu Taijiquan and Taijijian, where she had identical 9.743s in finishing behind eventual winner Hu Shuting of China, who mustered a 19.533.

The effort made up for Wong’s heartbreaking effort in last May’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games, where she wound up seventh and medal-less for the first time after five gold medals.

Tagubara, for his part, succumbed to Egyptian Elsayed Mohsen in the men’s 65-kilogram finale, 2-0.

Jones Llabres Inso and Thornton Sayan delivered a bronze apiece in the men’s Taolu Taijiquan and Taijijian and men’s Taolu Nanquan and Nangun, respectively.

And possibly, there’s more coming SEA Games gold winners Jenna Kaila Napolis from jiu-jitsu and Gretel De Paz from kickboxing and world champion Philip Delarmino of muay thai.