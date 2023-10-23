^

Sports

Wong, Tabugara scoop up wushu silvers in World Combat Games

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 4:24pm
Agatha Wong during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Agatha Wong and Clemente Tabugara, Jr. each copped a silver medal in wushu of the World Combat Games at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

Wong scored 19.486 points that nabbed her the silver in the women’s Taolu Taijiquan and Taijijian, where she had identical 9.743s in finishing behind eventual winner Hu Shuting of China, who mustered a 19.533.

The effort made up for Wong’s heartbreaking effort in last May’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games, where she wound up seventh and medal-less for the first time after five gold medals.

Tagubara, for his part, succumbed to Egyptian Elsayed Mohsen in the men’s 65-kilogram finale, 2-0.

Jones Llabres Inso and Thornton Sayan delivered a bronze apiece in the men’s Taolu Taijiquan and Taijijian and men’s Taolu Nanquan and Nangun, respectively.

And possibly, there’s more coming SEA Games gold winners Jenna Kaila Napolis from jiu-jitsu and Gretel De Paz from kickboxing and world champion Philip Delarmino of muay thai.

Imports showcase diversity

Imports showcase diversity

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Only Barangay Ginebra hasn’t disclosed its import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, set to start Nov. 5, but the...
Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
There were no consolations for UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde on Sunday as his side suffered their first loss in the UAAP...
Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their cool against league leaders UP in a thrilling 99-89 overtime win to cap off their first...
Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
San Beda and St. Benilde pulled off a pair of lopsided victories at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday to go into the second...
Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Top-seed Bacoor thwarted Iloilo in Game 3, 72-61, to complete the Final Four cast in the MPBL South Division over the weekend...
Bustamante finishes 7th, PREMA cops team championship in F1 Academy

Bustamante finishes 7th, PREMA cops team championship in F1 Academy

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Bianca Bustamante scored twice in three races to cap off her first year in the inaugural F1 Academy, good enough to finish...
Quiambao, Dela Rosa lead UAAP MVP tally

Quiambao, Dela Rosa lead UAAP MVP tally

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao and Ateneo’s Kacey dela Rosa spearhead the MVP race in men’s and women’s...
FIBA World Cup helped NBA players get in perfect shape heading into new season, says exec

FIBA World Cup helped NBA players get in perfect shape heading into new season, says exec

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The NBA is likely to see more good games earlier on in the new season set to tip off next week after multiple players saw...
Shakey's Super League: Adamson, UST catch quarters bus

Shakey’s Super League: Adamson, UST catch quarters bus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Adamson turned back College of St. Benilde, 25-18, 10-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-8, while UST drubbed Ateneo, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18,...
