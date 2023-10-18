Creamline's Ced Domingo to play abroad

MANILA, Philippines – Another Creamline Cool Smasher is taking her talents overseas.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Creamline said that Ced Domingo will be playing for a still-unnamed foreign team.

The news came a few days after the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) kicked off.

"We are proud and excited to announce that with great respect and understanding, Creamline management has carefully considered Ceddie's request to play for a foreign team and has granted her permission to pursue her dreams abroad," Creamline’s statement read.

"While this decision impacts our own team's title chances, we believe that supporting her in achieving her personal goals and in being recognized as one of a handful of Filipina volleyball players to be invited as a foreign reinforcement is an important part of our commitment to her growth as an athlete," it added.

Domingo did not play in Creamline’s opening game last Sunday against Choco Mucho.

Before the season started, Creamline's Jia Morado-de Guzman also left the team and signed with Japan V.League team Denso Airybees.

"We understand that opportunities like these do not come often, and we want to ensure that Ceddie has the chance to explore and experience the world of volleyball to its fullest. We're confident in her abilities and believe that this experience will contribute significantly to her development as a player," Creamline continued.

"Although we'll sorely miss her presence in the team, we wholeheartedly wish her the best of luck in this new endeavor. May this opportunity bring her immense joy, growth and success. We hope that she seizes every moment, learn from new experiences and create lasting memories."

Domingo won four championships with Creamline and was a one-time Finals MVP.