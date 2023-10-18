^

Sports

Creamline's Ced Domingo to play abroad

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 4:14pm
Creamline's Ced Domingo to play abroad
Ced Domingo won four championships with Creamline and was a one-time Finals MVP.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Another Creamline Cool Smasher is taking her talents overseas. 

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Creamline said that Ced Domingo will be playing for a still-unnamed foreign team.

The news came a few days after the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) kicked off. 

"We are proud and excited to announce that with great respect and understanding, Creamline management has carefully considered Ceddie's request to play for a foreign team and has granted her permission to pursue her dreams abroad," Creamline’s statement read. 

"While this decision impacts our own team's title chances, we believe that supporting her in achieving her personal goals and in being recognized as one of a handful of Filipina volleyball players to be invited as a foreign reinforcement is an important part of our commitment to her growth as an athlete," it added. 

Domingo did not play in Creamline’s opening game last Sunday against Choco Mucho.

Before the season started, Creamline's Jia Morado-de Guzman also left the team and signed with Japan V.League team Denso Airybees. 

"We understand that opportunities like these do not come often, and we want to ensure that Ceddie has the chance to explore and experience the world of volleyball to its fullest. We're confident in her abilities and believe that this experience will contribute significantly to her development as a player," Creamline continued. 

"Although we'll sorely miss her presence in the team, we wholeheartedly wish her the best of luck in this new endeavor. May this opportunity bring her immense joy, growth and success. We hope that she seizes every moment, learn from new experiences and create lasting memories."

Domingo won four championships with Creamline and was a one-time Finals MVP.

vuukle comment

CED DOMINGO

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rice Vanguards enter MPBL conference semis

Rice Vanguards enter MPBL conference semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Reigning champion Nueva Ecija thwarted Pasay in Game 2, 71-62, to complete a series sweep and roar on to the semifinals of...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Archers clash in interesting tiff

Maroons, Archers clash in interesting tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Alone at the summit, unbeaten University of the Philippines wants no let-up as the teams below scramble for handsome positions...
Sports
fbtw
NAASCU 21st edition unwraps Monday at Astrodome

NAASCU 21st edition unwraps Monday at Astrodome

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities will hold its 21st edition with 10 schools seeing...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons try to hurdle Archers in road to 1st round sweep

Maroons try to hurdle Archers in road to 1st round sweep

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alone at the summit, unbeaten University of the Philippines wants no let-up against chasing rivals as teams below scramble...
Sports
fbtw
Esports World Federation leaders touch base with PSC

Esports World Federation leaders touch base with PSC

1 day ago
Officials and representatives of the Esports World Federation and General Association of World Sports Federations Macau China...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Del Rosario fights back, rescues a 69 for joint 4th

Del Rosario fights back, rescues a 69 for joint 4th

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Pauline del Rosario bounced back strong from an early double-bogey slip with a run of backside birdies as she came away with...
Sports
fbtw
'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'

'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin admitted that his current Blue Eagles squad is not at par with his team that ruled the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Jeron Teng inks 2-year deal with San Miguel

Jeron Teng inks 2-year deal with San Miguel

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Jeron Teng has followed his father Alvin's footsteps and signed with the San Miguel Beermen, his agent Danny Espiritu sa...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs rout Warriors to tighten hold on No. 2

Bulldogs rout Warriors to tighten hold on No. 2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs pulled away in the middle quarters and secured their third straight win in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with