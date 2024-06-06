^

Sports

PBA to take part in EASL anew

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 12:39pm
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will be sending teams to participate in the 2024-2025 season of the East Asia Super League (EASL), commissioner Willie Marcial said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters before Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup, Marcial said they are already in talks with the EASL regarding the participation of teams from Asia’s oldest professional basketball league.

“We are already talking [with EASL CEO Henry Kerins]. We are meeting about schedules and which teams will participate, as well as the format and how we can help each other. But, we’re okay already,” the executive told reporters in Filipino.

“We are now okay for the EASL.”

In the most recent season, the PBA sent two teams to the tournament – the TNT Tropang Giga and the Meralco Bolts.

Both teams notched just one win in six games.

This upcoming season, two squads will also represent the PBA.

Last season, Japan B.League’s Chiba Jets reigned supreme in the competition after defeating the Korean Basketball League’s Seoul SK Knights.

According to the EASL, Japan B.League champions Hiroshima Dragonflies and the runners-up Ryukyu Golden Kings have been confirmed to play in the 2024-25 season.

Aside from the two, the KBL’s champion Busan KCC Egis and runners-up Suwon KT Sonicboom will take part of the EASL, along with two teams from the Taiwan’sP. League+.

Meanwhile, the PBA will also participate in the Basketball Champions League Asia next year.

The Philippine league did not join this season’s edition.

