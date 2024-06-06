^

Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 8:25pm
Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan
Mafy Singson
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Mafy Singson faltered in the stretch and stumbled with a three-over 75, slipping from the top to joint 16th after 36 holes at the Guangdong Women’s Open co-led by three players at the Zhuhai Lakewood Golf Club in China on Thursday.

Singson struggled with a switch in nines, failing to replicate her impressive rebound from the brink to the top of the leaderboard with a 68 in the previous round. Despite negating an early miscue on No. 3 with a birdie on the fifth, the 20-year-old Filipina limped through the last 11 holes with three bogeys and no birdies.

With a 143 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed Singson dropped 15 spots and now trails by four strokes behind locals Xinyu Cao and amateur Yujie Liu, as well as Thai golfer Kultida Pramphun, heading into the final round of the 54-hole championship.

Cao rebounded from a first-round 73 with a stellar 66, catching Liu and Pramphun, who matched 69s, at the top with 139 totals. They are one stroke ahead of amateur Yuqi Liu and Thailand’s Chonlada Chayanun, who both pooled 140s after 67 and 69, respectively.

Laurea Duque also had a tough day with a 74 after a 73 in the first round, but her 147 aggregate earned her a share of 45th, three strokes above the cutoff score.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, Daniella Uy slipped to joint 12th after a 73 in the second round of the Taiwan Prosperity Ladies Open at the Wu Fong Golf Course in Taichung City, also Thursday. Uy, who shot a par 72 to start her bid at tied 14th Wednesday, had a steady run of frontside pars, failed to get up-and-down on the 10th but recovered the stroke on No. 12. The reigning Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner, however, wavered at the par-5 15th and parred the last three holes, finishing with a 36-37 for a 145 total.

Taiwanese Cheng-Hsuan Shih eagled No. 12 to boost her title drive with a fiery 66, giving her a 137 total, just one stroke ahead of Thailand’s PK Kongkraphan.

Kongkraphan, a former LPGA Tour campaigner, has accumulated two victories on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour, including the Luisita International Open in Tarlac last April, making her a key contender in the final round of the 54-hole, NT$3-million championship. She stands at 138 after a 68, highlighted by closing back-to-back birdies.

