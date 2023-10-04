^

Consistency key for UP in UAAP title quest, says coaching staff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 2:49pm
UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons have had the perfect start to their redemption bid in UAAP Season 86, as they went 2-0 with blowout wins in their first couple of assignments.

But the coaching staff is far from satisfied, especially after a strong start against the UE Red Warriors on Wednesday almost went down the drain. After leading by as much as 26 points late in the first quarter, UP’s lead was slashed to as small as nine points in the final period.

Though regaining their bearings for the 15-point victory, 84-69, at the end of it, assistant coach Christian Luanzon said that there was emphasis on keeping their energy consistent from start to finish.

"We started out strong nung laro, which is good for us. But one thing coach Gold [Monteverde] always would emphasize, ever since nung we started training really, was to be consistent in all four quarters. So that's one thing that was lacking today. And as coaches would say, back to the drawing board for us,” he said.

After finishing the first quarter ahead by 23, 32-9, UP struggled as they lost both the second and third quarters, and only won the fourth by a couple, 22-20.

Asked on what helped his team hold on, Luanzon pointed to keeping their minds settled even with the big lead.

“Well, number one was yung composure,” Luanzon said.

“The UAAP, obviously there's no sure thing here, meaning whether you're up by 20 or you're down by 20, the game doesn't stop until the last buzzer. We saw how UE played in that first game against a tough UST team and they were able to execute both in half court and also in transitions along with their young talented players so you know, I think our advantage I would say in this game especially to your point towards the end is that yung composure ng team.”

Still, with the season only getting started and tougher opponents ahead for last year’s runners-up, the Diliman-based team can only hope they keep themselves steady each and every quarter.
“Sometimes, we've seen, you could win three quarters and lose one, you could still lose the game… This league is always about parang marathon as coach Gold would say, not a sprint. So this is just one of those short sprints in preparation for that long marathon with 12 games remaining here sa eliminations,” said Luanzon.

The Maroons face a quick turnaround when they play their third game in six days, facing the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

