Meralco takes Ginebra's slot in EASL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 2:59pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts will be replacing Barangay Ginebra for the East Asia Super League (EASL) next month, the league said.

According to the EASL, Meralco will replace Ginebra in the Group B of the league.

Ginebra is the second team to pull out from the EASL following the disbanded Bay Area Dragons.

No reason was given by the EASL regarding the development.

With Meralco in Group B are the Seoul SK Knights, the Ryukyu Golden Kings and New Taipei Kings.

The competition will begin on October 11.In Group A are the TNT Tropang Giga, Chiba Jets, Taipei Fubon Braves and Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters.

The first game for the Bolts will be on November 15 at the Okinawa Arena against Ryukyu.

Meanwhile, former NBA star Jeremy Lin has signed with New Taipei.

He is joining his brother, Joe Lin, in the 2023-24 P-League+ Season and the EASL.

