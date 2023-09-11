Schroder wants respect for Germany after FIBA World Cup title win

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Schroder wants their 2023 FIBA World Cup win to have a positive impact back home as Germany brought home its first-ever title in FIBA’s highest level of competition.

With limited TV coverage of the team — only the final was broadcasted in Germany — the World Cup MVP wishes to get their due.

“When we first started the tournament, I couldn’t be on TV because only the final was on German TV,” lamented Schroder, as the Germans went undefeated in eight games.

“Basketball is such a great sport. I wish we would get our respect.”

No stranger to the growth of the program, the Toronto Raptors guard knows they are now more than worthy of the attention.

“Ten years ago, when I first started, basketball wasn’t [as popular] … Of course we had Dirk Nowitzki, but other than that, people didn’t know who people were on the teams,” said Schroder.

“But now, we go to the Philippines or Okinawa and everybody knows our team. In Germany as well, people are starting to recognize what we’ve worked for our country and representing it. We just want our respect as well,” he added.

Adding more prestige to Germany’s win was Schroder’s personal accolades.

He was named as the tournament’s best player with norms of 19.1 points, two boards and 6.1 assists.

Schroder and company will hope to build on the momentum of their win with their upcoming stints in the 2024 Paris Olympics and the EuroBasket.