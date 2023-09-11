^

Sports

Schroder wants respect for Germany after FIBA World Cup title win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 12:47am
Schroder wants respect for Germany after FIBA World Cup title win
Dennis Schroder sporting the rim the net his bronze medal.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Schroder wants their 2023 FIBA World Cup win to have a positive impact back home as Germany brought home its first-ever title in FIBA’s highest level of competition.

With limited TV coverage of the team — only the final was broadcasted in Germany — the World Cup MVP wishes to get their due.

“When we first started the tournament, I couldn’t be on TV because only the final was on German TV,” lamented Schroder, as the Germans went undefeated in eight games. 

“Basketball is such a great sport. I wish we would get our respect.”

No stranger to the growth of the program, the Toronto Raptors guard knows they are now more than worthy of the attention.

“Ten years ago, when I first started, basketball wasn’t [as popular] … Of course we had Dirk Nowitzki, but other than that, people didn’t know who people were on the teams,” said Schroder. 

“But now, we go to the Philippines or Okinawa and everybody knows our team. In Germany as well, people are starting to recognize what we’ve worked for our country and representing it. We just want our respect as well,” he added.

Adding more prestige to Germany’s win was Schroder’s personal accolades.

He was named as the tournament’s best player with norms of 19.1 points, two boards and 6.1 assists.

Schroder and company will hope to build on the momentum of their win with their upcoming stints in the 2024 Paris Olympics and the EuroBasket.

vuukle comment

DENNIS SCHRODER

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GERMANY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Basketball governing body FIBA revealed that high ticket prices played a key role in the less-than expected crowds drawn to...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA to stick with current naturalization rules

FIBA to stick with current naturalization rules

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
There will be no changes in FIBA’s naturalization rules, an official of FIBA said Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Luka leaves Pinoy fans shrieking, cheering

Luka leaves Pinoy fans shrieking, cheering

1 day ago
“Luka Magic” finally conjured a winning moment in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Latvia rains triples on Lithuania, wins lopsidedly

Latvia rains triples on Lithuania, wins lopsidedly

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
It was raining in Manila.
Sports
fbtw

Going for the Holy Grail

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After 14 days of high-level action featuring marquee names, old and fresh hardcourt heroes, it’s time to crown a new king in hoops-crazy Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Lady Altas Lady Blazers enter semis

2 hours ago
College of Saint Benilde and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA survived four-setters, punching separate wins to claim the last two berths in the semifinal round of the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge...
Sports
fbtw

TIEZA Open Tourism Cup up in Zamboanga

2 hours ago
A merry mix of players, from the seasoned pros to inter-club campaigners to weekend hackers and beginners vie in the TIEZA Open Tourism Cup set Sept. 16 at the Zamboanga Golf Course and Beach Park in Calarian, Zamboanga...
Sports
fbtw

World Cup experience like no other

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
It’s a spectacle like no other as the Philippines – with co-hosts Japan and Indonesia – housed the FIBA Basketball World Cup in flying colors.
Sports
fbtw

Animam jersey to FIBA Museum

By Bill Velasco | 2 hours ago
Jack Danielle Animam, the 6’5” center of the Philippine national women’s basketball team, continues to make history.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with