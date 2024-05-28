Padrigao, Tigers claw Blue Eagles in Filoil preseason cagefest

MANILA, Philippines – Former Blue Eagle Forthsky Padrigao got the better of his former team as University Santo Tomas trounced Ateneo, 63-52, in the Filoil EcoOil 17th ECJ Preseason Cup on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Padrigao, who departed the Blue Eagles’ nest before Season 86, had three points and six assists to set the stage for the monstrous debut of Nigerian reinforcement Peter Osang with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Growling Tigers.

Filipino-American Leland Estacio added 11 points for the wards of coach Pido Jarencio, who notched their second straight at 2-2 in the UAAP bracket as the Blue Eagles stayed winless in two matches.

“We just keep on improving. ‘Yung chemistry, bini-build namin and then we’re testing our foreign student-athletes,” said tactician Pido Jarencio, eyeing for a better outing in his second year back with Santo Tomas after a 2-12 campaign in UAAP Season 86.

Andrew Bongo (11) was the only Blue Eagle with double digits in their flat start so far.

Meanwhile, Jose Rizal University (1-2) handed Emilio Aguinaldo College (3-1) its first defeat, 73-66; San Sebastian College-Recoletos (1-3) stunned NCAA runner-up Mapua (2-3), 80-79; and Arellano (3-1) bested Perpetual (3-2), 68-65; as UP (4-0) retained UAAP bracket lead with a 73-63 win over National University (0-3).