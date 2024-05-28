^

Sports

Padrigao, Tigers claw Blue Eagles in Filoil preseason cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 5:41pm
Padrigao, Tigers claw Blue Eagles in Filoil preseason cagefest
Forthsky Padrigao had three points and six assists for the Growling Tigers.
Filoil

MANILA, Philippines – Former Blue Eagle Forthsky Padrigao got the better of his former team as University Santo Tomas trounced Ateneo, 63-52, in the Filoil EcoOil 17th ECJ Preseason Cup on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Padrigao, who departed the Blue Eagles’ nest before Season 86, had three points and six assists to set the stage for the monstrous debut of Nigerian reinforcement Peter Osang with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Growling Tigers.

Filipino-American Leland Estacio added 11 points for the wards of coach Pido Jarencio, who notched their second straight at 2-2 in the UAAP bracket as the Blue Eagles stayed winless in two matches.

“We just keep on improving. ‘Yung chemistry, bini-build namin and then we’re testing our foreign student-athletes,” said tactician Pido Jarencio, eyeing for a better outing in his second year back with Santo Tomas after a 2-12 campaign in UAAP Season 86.

Andrew Bongo (11) was the only Blue Eagle with double digits in their flat start so far.

Meanwhile, Jose Rizal University (1-2) handed Emilio Aguinaldo College (3-1) its first defeat, 73-66; San Sebastian College-Recoletos (1-3) stunned NCAA runner-up Mapua (2-3), 80-79; and Arellano (3-1) bested Perpetual (3-2), 68-65; as UP (4-0) retained UAAP bracket lead with a 73-63 win over National University (0-3).

vuukle comment

FORTHSKY PADRIGAO

GROWLING TIGERS

UST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Paalam seeks revenge on foe

Paalam seeks revenge on foe

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
With 32 of 63 featherweight (57kg) fighters still standing in the race for three Paris tickets, Carlo Paalam hopes to avenge...
Sports
fbtw
Malabuyo new toast of Asian gymnastics

Malabuyo new toast of Asian gymnastics

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Paris Olympics-bound Emma Malabuyo and Levi Jung-Ruivivar hinted at their readiness to aim for what has never been done before...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For a change, Philippine volleyball is getting pampered with winning.
Sports
fbtw
An impossible dream?

An impossible dream?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Gilas is hoping against hope to make what appears to be an impossible dream come true in seeking a ticket to Paris at the...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan at joint-1st; Pampanga, South Cotabato chalk up wins

MPBL: San Juan at joint-1st; Pampanga, South Cotabato chalk up wins

5 hours ago
San Juan shared the lead, Pampanga extended its hot streak, while South Cotabato gained traction on Monday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Suzuki, Handog stand out in JPGT Pradera opener; Lee dominates

Suzuki, Handog stand out in JPGT Pradera opener; Lee dominates

1 hour ago
Ryuki Suzuki and Georgina Handog shone in the opening round of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series 2, seizing the...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Former PBA champion import Chris McCullough, at last, is set for a Philippine return after five long years.
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches new career-high world ranking at 157th

Eala reaches new career-high world ranking at 157th

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Unstoppable Alex Eala is closing in on the titans of the tennis world.
Sports
fbtw
Berths in 3 world tilts up for grabs in full IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic races

Berths in 3 world tilts up for grabs in full IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic races

5 hours ago
The fourth Century Tuna Full IRONMAN Philippines and the 11th IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on June 9 at the Subic Bay Boardwalk...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with