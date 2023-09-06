Germany's Schroder shrugs off 'worst game', looks forward to USA clash

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Schroder looks to quickly put his bad game Wednesday against Latvia behind as Germany qualified for the semifinals in the 2023 FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Toronto Raptors guard went a dismal 4-of-26 from the field as he struggled mightily early.

His off shooting night stymied Germany as the debuting Latvians breathed down their necks until the final buzzer. Luckily for Schroder and the Germans, Davis Bertans missed the potential game-winning three.

With Team USA already waiting for them in the semifinals, Schroder isn’t letting his performance get to him.

“That’s probably the worst game I ever played in my career, but I mean, we’re still in the semifinals.” Schroder said after the game.

“Shout out to all these guys in the locker room who helped me win this game, and that’s the reason why we’re all together and we’re a special team,” he added.

A matchup Schroder is looking forward to against the Americans is playing against his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Austin Reaves.

“Hah, that’s my guy, man. I ain’t got nothing but love for him. He’s my guy.” he said.

“Last year [with the Lakers] was special — what we accomplished as teammates, and yeah, I’m looking forward to him,” he added.

Germany and the USA lock horns for a seat in the World Cup final on Friday, September 8.