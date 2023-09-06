^

Sports

'Adversity builds strength': Schroder gets pass from coach after atrocious game for Germany

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 8:00pm
'Adversity builds strength': Schroder gets pass from coach after atrocious game for Germany
Germany star Dennis Schroeder finished with only nine points off a miserable 4-of-26 shooting.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines – Germany has survived its star’s worst game of the FIBA World Cup.

The Germans escaped an upset-conscious Latvian squad, 81-79, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia to arrange a semifinal date with the USA, despite Dennis Schroeder’s abysmal offensive night.

Germany’s de facto leader, who averages 18 points per game in the tournament, managed to tally a measly nine points against Latvia — his lowest in six games — and he needed an eye-popping 26 shots to get them.

Schroder, who is with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA, missed lay-ups and other wide-open shots Wednesday night, attempts he would normally make as one of the best talents in the tournament.

Nevertheless, the cerebral guard still enjoys the full confidence of his coach. 

German mentor Gordon Herbert told reporters he believes his star guard will make up for the atrocious night.

“I have no doubt he'll bounce back. Adversity builds strength,” Herbert said at the post-game presser.

“Obviously he had a really tough day. [But] he's a super tough kid, very competitive,” he added.

Fortunately for Germany, its bench rose to the occasion and carried the scoring cudgels, led by the brothers Moritz and Franz Wagner, who scattered 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Germany’s bench did most of the heavy lifting that it ended up accounting for 44 points — or more than half of the team’s total. 

“I think one of the strengths of this group, is that we're a team,” Herbert continued. "We're able to play 12 guys if necessary.” 

Schroder, for his part, hasn’t gone hard on himself either.

“I’m doing everything what the team needs to win the game, and I’m gonna do the same routine, what I did tonight and the last couple of games,” said Schroder, who had four assists and the same number of turnovers.

“And it’s gonna be a fun one on Friday (against USA).”

vuukle comment

DENNIS SCHRODER

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GERMANY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The job is nowhere near done for Austin Reaves and Team USA as they look to return to basketball glory at the 2023 FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish&nbsp;

Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish 

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Despite a painful 100-63 defeat at the hands of Team USA, Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said he is proud of his te...
Sports
fbtw
Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards&rsquo; unselfishness vs Italy

Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards’ unselfishness vs Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Despite finishing with just three points in their 100-63 rout of Italy in their FIBA World Cup knockout quarterfinal match,...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA, Serbia in semis; Luka makes Manila debut for Slovenia

Team USA, Serbia in semis; Luka makes Manila debut for Slovenia

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Thrust into their first win-or-go-home situation in this FIBA World Cup, Team USA’s young guns gamely said let’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Filipino hoops officials are determined to bring back Gilas Pilipinas’ players and its think tank from the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Castil bounces back to retake lead in ICTSI Del Monte tiff

Castil bounces back to retake lead in ICTSI Del Monte tiff

4 hours ago
Unshaken by a wobbly frontside stint, Velinda Castil battled back in a fashion rarely seen in a junior golfer.
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am NBA hype man hits pinnacle of career with FIBA World Cup gig

Fil-Am NBA hype man hits pinnacle of career with FIBA World Cup gig

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American hype man Franco Finn is no stranger to NBA arenas and top-level basketball, as he’s spent the last...
Sports
fbtw
Alcala targets 3rd straight triathlon gold in 5150 race

Alcala targets 3rd straight triathlon gold in 5150 race

5 hours ago
John Alcala sets out for another stab at triathlon glory, top-billing a stellar cast out to foil his drive for a third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic basketball team's physiotherapist succumbs to heart attack on flight home

Dominican Republic basketball team's physiotherapist succumbs to heart attack on flight home

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
A member of the Dominican Republic’s staff at the FIBA World Cup died while on the flight back to the country, the team...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with