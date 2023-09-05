^

Sports

Kai Sotto still with Hiroshima Dragonflies, agent confirms

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 11:24am
Kai Sotto still with Hiroshima Dragonflies, agent confirms
Kai Sotto
B. League

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Kai Sotto is scheduled to fly to Japan next week to rejoin the Hiroshima Dragonflies, according to his agent Tony Ronzone of Wasserman.

Ronzone was surprised to learn about an online news report that his client was not included in the Dragonflies’ roster for next season and that the Japanese club was looking for an Asian import. 

“I don’t know why that report came out,” Ronzone told Philstar.com

Ronzone was happy to watch Sotto finish his FIBA World Cup stint on a strong note. 

Sotto responded well after his foul-plagued one-minute stint in the Gilas Pilipinas’ opening loss to the Dominican Republic in the group stages.   

The 7-foot-3 Filipino center averaged 10 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and one assist in the classification phase against South Sudan and China. He saved his best for last, producing 12 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes of play in the Gilas’ 96-75 rout of China in their final game to clinch a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year. 

“He’s only 21, and his game is improving at a positive rate. He’s getting better every time he gets on the floor,” Ronzone said of Sotto, who had to work on his conditioning double time for the World Cup after getting sidelined by back spasms following his NBA Summer League stint last July. 

Like the other Filipino imports in Japan, Sotto will not see action in the upcoming Asian Games in China even if he wants to because of his contractual obligation. The B. League, like the rest of the pro leagues worldwide, is only mandated to release their players in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments. 

The Asian Games, organized by the Olympic Council of Asia, is not part of the FIBA calendar. Its schedule (from September 23 to October 8) will run smack to B. League’s season tip-off on October 5.  

The Dragonflies will open their campaign against the Nagoya Fighting Eagles on October 7. 

Sotto is looking to improve on his first full season with the Dragonflies after joining them late last season straight from his NBL stint in Australia. 

In 24 games, including 19 starts, in the B. League last season, Sotto averaged 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 19.1 minutes. 

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.

vuukle comment

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

HIROSHIMA DRAGONFLIES

JAPAN B.LEAGUE

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
The FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila just had one of its few dark spots amidst a smooth sailing so far marked by competitive...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
For PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Gilas Pilipinas and Filipino basketball fans still came out as winners in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Following a tough come-from-behind defeat against Italy, Serbia said they learned their lessons and ensured that they will...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic's Towns hopes to inspire countrymen with fruitful FIBA World Cup run

Dominican Republic's Towns hopes to inspire countrymen with fruitful FIBA World Cup run

1 day ago
Karl-Anthony Towns was left in his feelings as he and the Dominican Republic ended their stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cu...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;They just punched us in the mouth': Kerr tips hat off to Lithuanians

‘They just punched us in the mouth': Kerr tips hat off to Lithuanians

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
SA coach Steve Kerr credited Lithuania for a scorching start that resulted in the World No. 8 squad handing the fancied Americans...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clarkson behind Doncic in scoring

Clarkson behind Doncic in scoring

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ Jordan Clarkson emerged as the second-leading scorer in the FIBA Basketball World Cup just behind Luka...
Sports
fbtw
Do-or-Die phase begins Italy battles USA, Lithuania tackles Serbia

Do-or-Die phase begins Italy battles USA, Lithuania tackles Serbia

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Lithuania came into the FIBA World Cup as a complete underdog after its ninth-place finish in the 2019 edition in China –...
Sports
fbtw
Cone as Gilas coach: Count me out

Cone as Gilas coach: Count me out

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Tim Cone’s mind is on Barangay Ginebra, not Gilas Pilipinas’ coaching job.
Sports
fbtw
World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Filipinos’ intense love for the game was a major selling point when the Philippines made a bid to bring the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with