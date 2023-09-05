Kai Sotto still with Hiroshima Dragonflies, agent confirms

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Kai Sotto is scheduled to fly to Japan next week to rejoin the Hiroshima Dragonflies, according to his agent Tony Ronzone of Wasserman.

Ronzone was surprised to learn about an online news report that his client was not included in the Dragonflies’ roster for next season and that the Japanese club was looking for an Asian import.

“I don’t know why that report came out,” Ronzone told Philstar.com.

Ronzone was happy to watch Sotto finish his FIBA World Cup stint on a strong note.

Sotto responded well after his foul-plagued one-minute stint in the Gilas Pilipinas’ opening loss to the Dominican Republic in the group stages.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino center averaged 10 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and one assist in the classification phase against South Sudan and China. He saved his best for last, producing 12 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes of play in the Gilas’ 96-75 rout of China in their final game to clinch a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year.

“He’s only 21, and his game is improving at a positive rate. He’s getting better every time he gets on the floor,” Ronzone said of Sotto, who had to work on his conditioning double time for the World Cup after getting sidelined by back spasms following his NBA Summer League stint last July.

Like the other Filipino imports in Japan, Sotto will not see action in the upcoming Asian Games in China even if he wants to because of his contractual obligation. The B. League, like the rest of the pro leagues worldwide, is only mandated to release their players in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments.

The Asian Games, organized by the Olympic Council of Asia, is not part of the FIBA calendar. Its schedule (from September 23 to October 8) will run smack to B. League’s season tip-off on October 5.

The Dragonflies will open their campaign against the Nagoya Fighting Eagles on October 7.

Sotto is looking to improve on his first full season with the Dragonflies after joining them late last season straight from his NBL stint in Australia.

In 24 games, including 19 starts, in the B. League last season, Sotto averaged 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 19.1 minutes.

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.