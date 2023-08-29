^

Gilas shown the door at home, bows to Italy in dismal FIBA World Cup campaign

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 9:47pm
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas bowed out of the FIBA World Cup after absorbing a 90-83 setback against Italy Tuesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

For the second straight game, the second quarter was the problem for the Filipinos as they found it hard to buy a bucket and stop the sharpshooting Italians en route to an abysmal Group A campaign. 

With the Nationals leading by three, 23-20, after the first quarter, Italy unleashed a 28-16 second quarter to take a 48-39 lead at the half. 

The Philippines was able to cut the lead to just seven, 56-49, following a 3-pointer by Dwight Ramos with 6:19 remaining in the third. 

However, the Italians turned up their offense as the Philippines struggled to close out the shooters, which opened up the lanes in the fourth quarter. 

Italy led by as much as 18 points in the final frame after a dunk by Nicolo Melli with 6:55 remaining.

Gilas cut the deficit to seven, 81-88, late in the game after a Jamie Malonzo finish that capped a 10-0 run.

The Philippines would have crept closer, but Kiefer Ravena missed a 3-point attempt with 34 seconds remaining.

Italy sank two final free throws, then Ravena scored on a drive to set the final count.

Jordan Clarkson again spearheaded the Filipinos with a game-high 23 points, but he struggled from the 3-point area, hitting only one of six attempts. Dwight Ramos was the other Gilas player in double figures with 14 points.

Italy, on the other hand, had six players who churned out double-digit scoring, led by Clarkson's Utah Jazz teammate Simone Fontecchio with 18 points.

Gilas would have barged into the second round of the tournament had they defeated Italy by at least 13 points. 

The home team is left winless in Group A play. 

The Dominican Republic (3-0) and the 2-1 Italy will go to the second round. 

Gilas and Angola (1-2) are off to the classification round, where teams eliminated in the group play will battle it out for the 17th to 32nd places.

