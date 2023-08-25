Vucevic stars in Montenegro's 91-71 blowout of Mexico

MANILA, Philippines – Nikola Vucevic carried Montenegro on his broad shoulders as they turned back Mexico, 91-71, and launched its ambitious FIBA World Cup campaign at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Friday night.

Vucevic, who just signed a three-year $60 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, was indomitable and pounded his way to a game-best 27 points in powering the Montenegrin stalwarts to their first win and an early Group D lead.

“I didn’t play last summer for different reasons and it was always better playing for the country,” said Vucevic. “It’s fun to be on the floor and representing the country and I’m glad I was able to play here after signing a contract (with Chicago).”

It was Vucevic who kept delivering the big blows every time the 12 Guerreros made their move.

Mexico blitzed its way to a 29-28 lead in the second quarter when the Chicago Bulls star was sitting.

Vucevic, however, went to work as soon as he was reinserted into the duel by burying a booming triple that sparked a run that Mexico didn’t recover from.

Over in Okinawa, Japan, NBA-laden Australia overpowered a Lauri Markkanen-led Finland, 98-72, to zoom to the Group E leaderboard.

The Boomers imposed their might and paraded an impressive group of nine NBA players headed by the Atlanta Hawks’ Patty Mills, who went on a shooting barrage and finished with 25 points.

Josh Giddy of the Oklahoma Thunder, Joe Ingles of the Orlando Magic and Dante Exum of the Dallas Mavericks provided the other ammos with 14, 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Markkanen, the reigning NBA Most Improved Player after a career season with the Utah Jazz, dropped a 19-point effort but wasn’t enough to save the Finns.

In Group H action in Jakarta, Indonesia, Latvia decimated Lebanon, 109-70, to likewise set in motion its bid.

At the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Italy outlasted Angola, 81-67, to grab the Group A lead.