Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics Mobile announces pre-registration

MANILA, Philippines — After regaining publishing rights for Teamfight Tactics PC at the start of the year, Riot Games has announced that pre-registration for the much-anticipated mobile version of the game has begun, with the game set to be launched later this year.

"[When] we regained publishing rights for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics PC in the region. This marked the start of a brand new chapter for both games, and many players were calling for us to launch TFT Mobile as well. We’ve heard all of you, and are so excited to confirm that we will indeed launch TFT Mobile later this year. The introduction of TFT Mobile reinforces our commitment to bringing unparalleled gaming experiences to players in this mobile-first region. We invite players to register their interest and to follow our TFT channels, where we will be sharing more updates and announcing the launch date of TFT Mobile,” said Alex Kraynov, managing director for Riot Games APAC.

Launched in 2019, the PC version of Teamfight Tactics is an eight-person, free-for-all strategy game where players combine League of Legends champions and items in different formations on a grid-shaped game board, competing in a highly social battle against seven other opponents by building a team to be the last one standing. The game has emerged as one of the top titles in its genre, providing a fun and chess-like gameplay experience for fans of the League of Legends universe.

This impending launch of Teamfight Tactics mobile sees Riot’s third self-published mobile title in the region, joining Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Pre-registration for Teamfight Tactics mobile is available via the Google Play Store as well as the Teamfight Tactics Mobile microsite. Players who pre-register can expect a number of in-game rewards when the game launches within the year.