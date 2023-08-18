^

Defensive intensity to make up for Gilas’ lack of height, says Pingris

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 6:06pm
Marc Pingris

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine team’s best bet in overcoming height difference against the taller squads in the FIBA World Cup is their defensive intensity, a former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay said.

Former Gilas power forward Marc Pingris said the team has to work on limiting their opponents through tough defense.

“For me, first and foremost, the team should focus on their defense. We are smaller [than the other teams,] and they have experienced NBA players, but I think the team can pull off wins,” Pingris told reporters in Filipino during the launching of the Sun Life 3x3 charity challenge at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4 forward played for Gilas in previous FIBA tournaments, becoming a vital cog in the team’s second-place finish in the FIBA Asia Championship back in 2013.

He also saw action for the Nationals in the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

While it has been almost a decade since these tournaments, Pingris underscored the need for the players to bring their “puso” mentality as they face the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in Group A of the World Cup.

The current roster is also made up of taller and younger players, which adds to their advantage ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pingris also lauded former Gilas teammates June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar for heeding Gilas’ call, as they are playing heavy minutes in the PBA.

Aside from Fajardo and Aguilar, the 16-man Gilas pool consists of Chris Newsome, Jamie Malonzo, Rhenz Abando, AJ Edu, Bobby Ray Parks, RR Pogoy, CJ Perez, Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Kai Sotto, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana and naturalized NBA star Jordan Clarkson.

The final 12-man roster will be announced after the three tune-up games slated for Gilas.

Gilas will have a closed-door friendly game against Ivory Coast Friday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

This is the first time the team will have a complete cast of players in a friendly game, since both Sotto and Thompson earlier sustained injuries.

Clarkson also arrived in the Philippines just this month.

The Filipinos will also have friendlies against Montenegro and Mexico.

