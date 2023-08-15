Record participation expected in IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic races

SBMA chairman Jonathan Tan and the IRONMAN Group Philippines regional director Princess Galura, (second and third from left, respectively) hold the IRONMAN M-Dot during the ceremonial photo-op of the 2024 IRONMAN Philippines and IM 70.3 in Subic yesterday. With them are SBMA senior deputy administrator Atty. Ramon Agregado (left) and SBMA director Raul Marcelo. The 11th staging of the premier endurance race will be held on June 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Eleven months into its 11th staging, the organizing IRONMAN Group is pulling out all the stops to guarantee not only a record draw and but also a highly successful Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and IM 70.3 Subic on June 9, 2024 in Subic Bay.

In fact, registration for the two premier endurance races will open Wednesday, August 16, with the twin races expected to attract athletes and their respective families from all over the world. For listup and details, log on to www.ironman.com/im-philippines-register.

“Century Tuna has been in the forefront of triathlon in the Philippines with small sprint races for more than 10 years to the pinnacle of racing, that is the Century Tuna IRONMAN in the Philippines for four years counting,” said Century Pacific’s executive vice president and COO Greg Banzon.

“Supporting these events have enabled us to see the rise in participation and excellence of the Filipinos in the sport, including SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas, a product of Century Tuna’s youth development program, to giving access for triathlon to be a venue for health and fitness for the wider community,” said Carlo Endaya, vice president and general manager for the Domestic Tuna Business of Century Pacific.

Also on tap is the IRONKIDS triathlon.

Subic officials are also ensuring the smooth conduct of the event in one of the country’s major economic hubs known for its resorts, golf courses, water sports and other recreational activities. Subic Bay has also been a popular tourist and leisure destination for years with eco-adventure, safari and marine parks among its top draws, including canopy walks, zip-lining and hiking for adventure seekers.

“We are always excited to host the IRONMAN PH here at Subic Bay. More than a sports tourism destination, it offers an exhilarating experience to immerse yourself with nature, given our pristine sea waters and green mountains – all in one place,” said SBMA (Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority) chairman and administrator Jonathan Tan during Monday's ceremonial photo-op of the event.

“This is an opportune time for us to foster a strong sense of community in promoting a healthy lifestyle for everyone. We will continue to support advocacies exemplified by the IRONMAN triathlon and encourage the advancement of physical fitness, mental resilience and discipline for everyone here at the Freeport,” added Tan.

For her part, Princess Galura, regional director of the IRONMAN Group Philippines said: “Having hosted the 5150s, sprints, half-distance and full distance IRONMAN, along with IRONKIDs events, makes Subic the triathlon capital of the Philippines. For a decade, it has become our annual tradition to host a triathlon here with four full IRONMAN distances, Subic is where unforgettable moments happen and dreams become reality.”

“Since Subic is home to a thriving triathlon community, local businesses have understanding of what triathletes need, including accommodation with the right facilities, sports shops and activities for their support crew to enjoy,” said SBMA board of director member and chairman of the Leisure and Tourism Committee Raul Marcelo. “The locals and the tourism sector will certainly showcase the best of what Subic has to offer in terms of quality, service and hospitality.”

The Century Tuna Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic will also serve as part of The IRONMAN Group’s 2023-2024 Season Pass and Flex 90 offerings. The pass gives athletes an opportunity to participate in multiple IRONMAN and 70.3 races across Oceania and Asia to save on every entry, while the Flex 90 gives registrants the capacity to change race dates without the penalties of withdrawals.

Backers of the events are Global Premier partners Vintast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka and Breitling, and Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Air2ays, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo (Global Technical partners); Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana (Asia Supplier partners); Outside+ and Sportograf (media partners) and venue host Subic Bay Freeport with NLEX Corp. also set to support the races.