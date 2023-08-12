^

SSL finals: Lady Spikers get back at Lady Falcons to force Game 3

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 6:37pm
La Salle needed only 70 minutes to dispatch CESAFI runner-up University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19.
Shakey’s Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- The DLSU Lady Spikers forced a winner-take-all Game Three after sweeping the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18, Saturday evening at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

La Salle tied the best-of-three series following the stellar play by Shevana Laput, who ended the game with 18 points.

Amie Provido had 13 points of her own while Thea Gagate finished with nine for La Salle.

Following a lopsided second set defeat, the Lady Falcons started the third set with a slight lead, 6-4, following an attack error from La Salle.

However, the Lady Spikers’ offense heated up and clicked as they dropped a massive run to take a comfortable 10-point lead in the third set, 22-12, following a kill by Julia Coronel.

Adamson then had a mini-run of their own off of the Lady Spikers’ errors to cut the lead to six, 18-24, late in the game.

A service by Lady Falcon Angelica Alcantara went flying out as the game ended with an error.

Ayesha Juegos led the way for Adamson with 12 points, with Game 1 hero Red Bascon following suit with nine.

Game 1's top scorer for Adamson, team captain Lucille Almonte, was held to just six points.

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said they asked the players to show their championship pedigree.

“We cannot come here and just lose. We need to win. We need to show that we are the defending champions of the UAAP,” Orcullo told reporters in FIlipino.

“We have to prove to them that we will not just give away the win to our opponent,” he added.

