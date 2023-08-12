^

Sports

Suzuki, Talion eye wins in JPGT Malarayat golf tiff

Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 11:37am
Suzuki, Talion eye wins in JPGT Malarayat golf tiff

MANILA, Philippines -- The ICTSI 2023 Junior PGT Series returns to the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas Sunday, August 13, with competitions in the boys’ and girls’ 13-14 age category and boys’ 15-18 class in the format of drive, chip and putt challenge.

Seventeen youngsters clash for top honors in Round 2 in the premier boys’ division with Shinichi Suzuki headlining the field that includes Miguel Espartero, Charles Serdenia, Rafael Mañaol, Nathan Olave, Alejandro Arabia, Eron Sung and Zion Zubia.

Also in the fold are Joaquin Mariano, Zeus Sara, Vasco Esquivel, Mark Kobayashi, Tyler Zamuco, Gabriel Canlas, Sean Baltazar, Zact Nicart and Edrian Mangabay.

The chase for top honors also heats up in the boys’ 13-14 play, which also drew 17 competitors with the likes of Tristan Padilla, Gabriel Handog, Alexander Crisostomo and Geoffrey Tan all geared up for battle in Round 3.

Joining the hunt are Stefano Tami, Felix Saludar, Ramon Fabie, Ben Bang-I, Ryan Nicolas, Jr., Clark Bayani, Sebastian Saycon, Bien Fajardo, Luciano Copok, Harry Sales, Lorenzo Lim, Akio Lee and Rafael Leonio.

Levonne Talion, on the other hand, leads the hunt in Round 4 in the girls’ 13-14 division, seeking to shine in the other format (driving, chipping and putting) after carving out a close win over Rafa Anciano in stroke play competition at Valley Golf last month.

Out to stop Talion in the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and put by ICTSI to boost junior golf are Chloe Lim, Maria Montserrat Lapuz, Chloe Rada and Amanda Sanchez.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the chipping and putting skills challenge set at 10 am. 

After the break, the driving skills competition will commence at 12 p.m.

Meanwhile, the series will hold the same format (driving, chipping and putting) when it holds its next stop back at Sta. Elena next Sunday (Aug. 20) featuring the boys’ and girls’ 9-12 class and girls’ 15-18 category.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense

Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kicked off its defense of the World University Basketball Series title with an 88-50 drubbing of the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas FIBA World Cup 'Final 12' hinges on Manila tuneups -- Chot

Gilas FIBA World Cup 'Final 12' hinges on Manila tuneups -- Chot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The upcoming tune-up games of Gilas Pilipinas here in the Philippines will “definitely” determine the squad's...
Sports
fbtw
Edu&rsquo;s dream comes true

Edu’s dream comes true

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s been AJ Edu’s dream to play for the Philippines at the senior level since making his national team debut...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina spikers succumb to Thais at start of SEA V-League 2nd leg

Filipina spikers succumb to Thais at start of SEA V-League 2nd leg

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Philippine women's volleyball team started the second leg of the SEA V-League with a loss, falling to powerhouse Thailand,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons go for SSL National crown

Lady Falcons go for SSL National crown

13 hours ago
Adamson goes for the kill as La Salle fights for dear life in Game 2 of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
A few weeks after a historic FIFA World Cup stint, the Filipinas visited the training of Gilas Pilipinas at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie issue: A tough call

Scottie issue: A tough call

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping Scottie Thompson hits full recovery by next week. Otherwise, the Nationals have no choice but to...
Sports
fbtw
19 tankers compete in SEA age group meet

19 tankers compete in SEA age group meet

13 hours ago
A 19-man Philippine team comprised of swimmers from all over the country vies in the 45th Southeast Asian Age Group Aquatics...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

13 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Cignal TV and ArenaPlus have signed a partnership in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with