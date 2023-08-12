Greece's Antetokounmpo to sit out FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- There will be no Greek Freak for this year’s FIBA World Cup.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be joining Greece in the FIBA World Cup, which will start on August 25, after he was not medically cleared to join the team.

Greece was supposed to play in Manila, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Everyone knows my passion and love for my National Team has and never will change. Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set,” Antetokounmpo said in a Facebook post.

“But, after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup,” he added.

Antetokounmpo had knee surgery last month following the NBA season.

“This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career,” he said.

“I am extremely disappointed in this outcome but this was a decision made with the medical staff. I’m going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called,” he added.

Antetokounmpo said he and Greece are eyeing to qualify for the Olympics in Paris next year.

“It will be an honor to represent my National Team next year,” he added.

Greece is in the same group as the United States, New Zealand and Jordan.