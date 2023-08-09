PBA seeks to revive women’s 3x3 tourney

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA said it is eyeing to again stage a women’s 3-on-3 tournament.

During the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said that 3x3 play for women is “on the table” for the league.

He bared they have ongoing talks for the possible tournament.

“That is on the table, and that is also what I said when I first entered the PBA, to develop a league for women, even if it is just three-on-three,” Marcial told reporters in Filipino.

“So, our talks are ongoing. I hope it will push through,” he added.

Currently, the PBA has a 3x3 competition for men.

The country’s premier pro basketball league earlier held a women’s 3x3 competition back in 2015, but it only lasted for a season.

Meanwhile, Marcial said that the PBA rookie draft is set on September 17 at the Market! Market! in Taguig City, and that the PBA Commissioner’s Cup will start on October 15.

After the Commissioner’s Cup, which will field imports with a ceiling of 6-foot-9 and would feature the Bay Area Dragons, the Philippine Cup will begin in February next year.

Marcial said that for the Commissioner’s Cup, they are eyeing to stage three scheduled games in Hong Kong, where Bay Area is based.

“We will have three games in Hong Kong, and we already have teams who will play, but we cannot say it yet because we are still talking with [Bay Area Dragons manager] Matt Beyer. But, that is 80% sure,” Marcial added.

Marcial also said there will also be out of town games during the conference, adding that 15 provinces have offered to host games this season.