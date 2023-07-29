^

Sports

Pinoy expats in New Zealand urged to rally for Filipinas

Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 2:53pm
Pinoy expats in New Zealand urged to rally for Filipinas
The Philippines' goalkeeper #01 Olivia McDaniel (3L) celebrates with teammates after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.
Marty Melville / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman Partylist) on Saturday, July 29, called on all Filipinos, especially those in New Zealand, to showcase their patriotism by cheering and praying for the Filipinas, who will be facing 1995 champion Norway in a critical match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Sunday in Auckland.

“This is the best time to display our genuine love for our athletes who will be going against a giant of an enemy in Norway. Let’s support the Filipinas all the way,” said Romero. 

“They already made history but they still our all-out support in order for them to march on.”

Romero expects nothing but a fiesta-like atmosphere — some sort of “Manila Mania” in Auckland since majority of over 100,000 Filipinos are based in the metropolitan city in the North Island of New Zealand.

“I heard that a large group of Filipino community in Auckland will watch and support the team in any way they can,” added Romero.

Though popularly known as a basketball godfather, Romero has learned to love “the beautiful game” after daughter, Milka, played for Ateneo in the UAAP a decade ago.

The Filipinas need to topple the Norwegians in order to advance to the knockout stage.

But win or lose, the Filipinas, according to Romero, need to be honored by both houses — the Congress and the Senate — for their sheer accomplishment after cutting New Zealand down to size, 1-0, last Tuesday.

“The enormity of their win against a World Cup host at that is something that we have to cherish because it was one of the best wins in our sporting history,” added Romero.

The first goal, the first win and the gallantry they displayed at a World Cup event, Romero said are the reasons why the Filipinas need to be honored and glorified.

The Filipinas’ historic win was even broadcasted all over the world, earning raves even from football giants like the United States, Germany, Japan and Norway. 

vuukle comment

FIFA WOMENâ€™S WORLD CUP

FILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars &nbsp;

Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, even with Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson on deck, will be in for a tall order against a souped-up Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Beard relishes moment with Philippine Xl

Beard relishes moment with Philippine Xl

15 hours ago
Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, one of the newest faces in the Philippine team, is relishing every moment of her maiden...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso fights back, moves within 1 off pace

Saso fights back, moves within 1 off pace

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Players of lesser stuff would’ve yielded and ceded with a double bogey-bogey skid to start a round in a major championship....
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;No one thought we&rsquo;d be alive&rsquo;: Stajcic beams with pride as Filipinas fight for Last 16 spot

‘No one thought we’d be alive’: Stajcic beams with pride as Filipinas fight for Last 16 spot

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The job is far from done for the Philippine women’s national football team as they look to continue to shock the world...
Sports
fbtw
Ageless Donaire guns for another world title

Ageless Donaire guns for another world title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
"The Filipino Flash" Nonito Donaire Jr. is eyeing to be the oldest boxing title holder as he battles Mexican Alexandro Santiago...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Blazers dispute Asiabasket crown

Blue Eagles, Blazers dispute Asiabasket crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
It will be a UAAP versus NCAA affair in the 2023 Asiabasket Las Pinas finals as the Ateneo Blue Eagles will meet College of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with