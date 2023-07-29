Pinoy expats in New Zealand urged to rally for Filipinas

The Philippines' goalkeeper #01 Olivia McDaniel (3L) celebrates with teammates after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman Partylist) on Saturday, July 29, called on all Filipinos, especially those in New Zealand, to showcase their patriotism by cheering and praying for the Filipinas, who will be facing 1995 champion Norway in a critical match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Sunday in Auckland.

“This is the best time to display our genuine love for our athletes who will be going against a giant of an enemy in Norway. Let’s support the Filipinas all the way,” said Romero.

“They already made history but they still our all-out support in order for them to march on.”

Romero expects nothing but a fiesta-like atmosphere — some sort of “Manila Mania” in Auckland since majority of over 100,000 Filipinos are based in the metropolitan city in the North Island of New Zealand.

“I heard that a large group of Filipino community in Auckland will watch and support the team in any way they can,” added Romero.

Though popularly known as a basketball godfather, Romero has learned to love “the beautiful game” after daughter, Milka, played for Ateneo in the UAAP a decade ago.

The Filipinas need to topple the Norwegians in order to advance to the knockout stage.

But win or lose, the Filipinas, according to Romero, need to be honored by both houses — the Congress and the Senate — for their sheer accomplishment after cutting New Zealand down to size, 1-0, last Tuesday.

“The enormity of their win against a World Cup host at that is something that we have to cherish because it was one of the best wins in our sporting history,” added Romero.

The first goal, the first win and the gallantry they displayed at a World Cup event, Romero said are the reasons why the Filipinas need to be honored and glorified.

The Filipinas’ historic win was even broadcasted all over the world, earning raves even from football giants like the United States, Germany, Japan and Norway.