Senate thwarts PNP to reign supreme in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off

Members of the Senate Sentinels pose with their supporters, including Senate President Migz Zubiri, after winning the UNTV Cup Executive Face-off.

MANILA, Philippines – Senate, drawing inspired games from its three playing senators, downed Philippine National Police (PNP), 81-72, to win the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off crown Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

After a slow start, the Sentinels regrouped in the second round and seized the initiative behind their pesky defense that produce offensive spurts for a 37-33 lead at the half.

Led by Rey Malaga and Senators Joel Villanueva, Bong Go and Sonny Angara, the Sentinels repelled several PNP’s rallies with their timely baskets to prevail and join the club of champions in the tournament organized by Breakthrough and Milestones Productions International CEO and President Daniel “Kuya Daniel” Razon for public servants.

Malaga top-scored for Senate with 23 points while Villanueva and Angara finished with 16 points each.

Go added 11 points for Senate, which clinched the P1 million prize for its three chosen charities — the Tahanang Walang Hagdanan Inc., Kyhte Foundation Inc. and Senate Spouses.

PNP got P500,000 for its chosen charity — the agency’s Morale and Welfare Division.

Angara also made it to the Mythical Selection along with Col. Joshua Alejandro of PNP, Col. Geralfredo Andal of AFP, Capt. Paul Anthony Yamamoto of AFP and Franz Joseph Alvarez of the OP Executives.

Alejandro also won the MVP award.

The five other governments agencies that took part in the event got prizes for their respective charities.