RRQ Philippines' Mobile Legends team to debut in MDL PH Season 2

MANILA, Philippines — Months after posts calling for Mobile Legends Bang Bang players, RRQ Philippines has confirmed its participation in the coming Mobile Legends Development League Philippines (MDL PH) Season 2 with a video post on Facebook.

The newly formed team will be known as “RRQ Kaita” and is composed of Janus “y4nusu” Badando, “Karl” Devosora, Kim “Daiki” Sebanes, Justin “SHOCKER” Guanga, Edferdz “Ferdz” Fernandez and will be led by coach Kurt “Superkurt” Recto and captain Kenneth "Kenji" Villa, a veteran of the MPL who has won both a Southeast Asian Games gold medal and an MPL title.

RRQ is an Indonesian based esports organization with a strong presence in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang scene. Their main roster, RRQ Hoshi, has won multiple Indonesia championships while their Brazil team, RRQ Akira, is considered one of the strongest teams outside Southeast Asia and has a 33-game winning streak.

RRQ Kaito will not be the first Philippine team under the organization. RRQ Philippines previously competed in League of Legends: Wild Rift and the previous iterations of the Valorant Challenger Tour (VCT). Since VCT adopted a new format, RRQ was revealed to be one of the invited teams and is currently part of the VCT Pacific League, which includes both Indonesian and Filipino players.

MDL PH debuted last February with ten teams, eight coming from the current franchise teams in the professional league plus two amateur teams. The first season saw ECHO not only take the inaugural MDL PH title, but made history as the first organization to win both development and professional league in the same season.

With the introduction of RRQ Kaito, it is yet to be determined if the previous ten teams from MDL PH's inaugural season will be retained or more teams will be introduced.