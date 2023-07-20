^

Stags repel Warriors to claim top semis seed in UCBL cagefest

Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 3:12pm
Stags repel Warriors to claim top semis seed in UCBL cagefest
San Sebastian's Ralph Lauren Gabat is fouled as he goes to the basket.
UCBL

MANILA, Philippines – San Sebastian College-Recoletos outplayed University of the East in the final quarter to eke out an 83-78 win and clinch the No. 1 seed in the semis round of the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament Wednesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Riding on the red-hot shooting of Nikko Aguilar, Ralph Lauren Gabat and Jessie Sumoda, the Stags outgunned the Warriors, 26-15, to prevail and finish the elims with a 5-1 record.

Gabat took the scoring honors for the Stags with 17 points spiked by 3 triples, on top of 8 rebounds and 2 assists while Sumudo added 17 points, 6 boards and 3 assists in 32 minutes of play.

Aguilar (13) and Reymark Escobido (14) were the two other double-figure scorers for the Stags who handed their University Belt neighbors their second defeat in six games in the seven-team preseason tournament.

In other games, Ateneo Team B improved their record to 3-2 with a 79-71 win over St. Clare College-Caloocan and Centro Escolar University snapped a three-game losing mark by downing Philippine Women’s University, 79-66.

Kobe Demisana starred for Ateneo for the second straight day by posting 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Kyle Gamber added 14 points and God’slove Nwabude posted another double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

For CEU, it was Dylan Darbin who shone brightest with his 21-point outing highlighted by three triples.

