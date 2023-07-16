^

ECHO, Mobile Legends win big in maiden Mobile Gaming Awards

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 16, 2023 | 10:27am
ECHO, Mobile Legends win big in maiden Mobile Gaming Awards
ECHO Philippines, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales (second from right), the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team and the M4 World Championship have been given citations at the 2023 Mobile Gaming Awards.
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines — ECHO Philippines and Moonton's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang took the top awards in the first ever Mobile Gaming Awards Ceremony at the Infinity Reality Studio in Los Angeles, California last July 14 (early July 15, Manila time).

Popularly known as MOBIES, the Mobile Gaming Awards comes from the same team that created the Esports Awards and recognizes excellence in the mobile gaming scene, as well as celebrates achievements in the industry.

M4 World Champions and reigning Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines champions ECHO was named Mobile Team of the Year while the team's goldlaner, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales was crowned Mobile Player of the Year.

The entire team were not present in the actual awards but sent video messages expressing their thanks for the recognition and for everyone's support. Gonzales, for his part, also dedicated his award to everyone who supported him in his career.

"I am very honored to be recognized as the Mobile Player of the Year. My journey was not easy but having all the support made it all worth it. I have come so far but I have so much more to achieve. I dedicate this award to my family, friends, teammates and to all of my fans. Thank you so much," Gonzales said in a video message shown during the ceremony.

Mobile Legends won the Competitive Game of the Year while its world tournament, the M4 World Championship, won Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year.

"I'm so honored to accept this award and having travelled so far from Southeast Asia to LA, being invited to the MOBIES, this is a huge honor and achievement. Thank you so much to our fans, our players, our gamers because at the end of the day you guys are what really matters," Moonton Games head of public relations Kelly Chiew said in her acceptance speech.

Other winners of the night include Genshin Impact as the Mobile Game of the Year, Marvel Snap as the Mobile Breakthrough Game of the Year and TikTok as the Mobile Application of the Year.

