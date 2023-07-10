^

Alfrancis Chua gets key UST Tigers position

Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 3:27pm
Alfrancis Chua gets key UST Tigers position
San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua (left) was formally appointed to the role on Monday, signaling a new start in Espana.
MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas is getting a major boost heading into the UAAP Season 86 with Alfrancis Chua being appointed as the Special Assistant to the Rector for Sports.

The San Miguel Corp. (SMC) sports director was formally appointed to the role on Monday, signaling a new start in Espana.

"I'm here to fully support UST. This is my school, dito ako lumaki, mahal ko ang school na ito," said Chua, who got the green light from SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang to support the program.

"The only thing we have to do is to prove ourselves with how we play. If we're gonna work together, we're strong."

Chua personally appeared before Rector Fr. Richard Ang, OP, Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP, and the Growling Tigers team.

"I would like to assure you UST will be giving its full support to the team and everybody involved. We hope we will make it good in the coming seasons," said Ang.

"This is the moment we've all been waiting for: the full support of coach Al. Coach Al is yung pinakamagaling nating na-recruit," said Cansancio.

Chua also solidified Petron's commitment as a major sponsor for the men's basketball team.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Chua, who was part of the Glowing Goldies team and the team captain back in 1989.

He reunites with Pido Jarencio, the new UST head coach and his former teammate, as they seek to bring glory back to Espana.

"Matagal na kaming magkasama ni coach Al at masaya kami na sinamahan niya kami dito. Isa lang ang hangarin namin lahat, yung maibalik ang korona sa Espana dito sa bagong simula natin sa UST," said Jarencio.

UST is heading to this campaign reinvigorated with holdovers Nic Cabanero and Adama Faye leading the charge and the arrival of rookies SJ Moore and Mark Llemit.

