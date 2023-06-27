F2 rookie Alba repays coachâ€™s trust in starting setter roleÂ 

^

F2 rookie Alba repays coach’s trust in starting setter role 

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 27, 2023 | 7:08pm
Mars Alba took charge of distributing the rock among her veteran hitters as the recharged Cargo Movers nipped newcomer Farm Fresh in just three sets.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics Cargo Movers rookie Mars Alba took her new role in stride as she cracked the starting lineup of Coach Regine Diego in just her first game as a professional in F2’s opening game against the Farm Fresh Foxies in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on Tuesday.

The UAAP champion took charge of distributing the rock among her veteran hitters as the recharged Cargo Movers nipped newcomer Farm Fresh in just three sets.

Despite the presence of seasoned setter Kim Fajardo in the lineup, Diego chose Alba to start all three sets, with Fajardo coming in as a substitute in the first and third cantos.

The DLSU product savored the trust given to her at such an early stage.

“Masaya and nakakataas siya ng confidence sa paglalaro ko given na veteran na yung mga naglalaro. Naga-guide kami ng mga ates,” she said after the game.

Even as a rookie, Diego knows Alba is very much capable. The league’s only female head coach also expressed confidence in Fajardo as a mentor for the rookie playmaker.

“Kilala ko naman na siya for the longest time and I fully trust her but also I know na Kim is going to be the supporter. Kahit sa training, Kim has been supporting her the whole time lalo mas bata siya. So maganda rin na nakikita niya na Kim can do the same and I know they can learn from each other,” she said.

Against the Foxies, Alba tallied 14 excellent sets and distributed the scoring well among the wing spikers. Ivy Lacsina and Aby Maraño tallied 13 and 10 markers, respectively.

Alba also helped batchmate and fellow rookie Jolina dela Cruz to an impressive debut performance, with seven points, also serving as a starter for F2.

Diego, who led the Cargo Movers to a franchise-best bronze medal finish in the last conference, thanked both Alba and Dela Cruz for taking their talents to their team, especially after recently clinching the UAAP championship with DLSU last May.

“We are very grateful they chose us to be the team na para sa first professional team nila. I'm very grateful for that,” said Diego. 

“Hindi ako nagulat na that's what's going to happen today kasi I know these girls sila yung nagdadala sa team nila sa UAAP. Naabot naman nila yung expectations ko and I know they can still learn more and they will be helping the team so much for the next few games,” she added.

Diego will look to expect the same caliber when F2 returns to action on Saturday, July 1, against the Cignal HD Spikers in Pool B action.

