^

Sports

Forest Hills Classic golf tiff: Jaraula targets 2nd win

Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 12:41pm
Forest Hills Classic golf tiff: Jaraula targets 2nd win
Reymon Jaraula
Pilipinas Golf

ANTIPOLO – The ICTSI Forest Hills Classic kicks off Tuesday, June 20, in a start likely to stir up play among a cluster of aces eager to score a second win and a pack of hungry bidders keen on breaking through halfway through the Philippine Golf Tour season.

But no player comes into the P2 million event at one of Forest Hills’ two championship courses with as much confidence as Reymon Jaraula, who snapped a long spell with an emphatic victory at Valley a couple of weeks back, beating Lloyd Go and Clyde Mondilla by five.

Though he hasn’t played the Nicklaus side, Jaraula said he remains optimistic of his chances at the par-71, 7105-yard layout, which requires a combination of shots from the mound to the green and sound decision-making.

“I have never played Nicklaus but I did (play) at Palmer where I posted a couple of Top 10 finishes while the missing the cut once. But coming off a big win, my confidence is high going to Forest Hills,” said Jaraula in Filipino.

But the way he routed the stellar Valley field speaks well not just of his confidence and form but his competitive fire with the Del Monte ace, who toiled for four years before scoring a follow-up to her maiden win at Pueblo de Oro in 2019, also putting accent on putting.

“If my putting clicks, I’ll have a big chance,” he added.

But precision off the tee and accuracy on iron play, plus the ability to pull off recovery shots, are also paramount to one’s title bid at the demanding course with Bacolod leg winner Ira Alido, Iloilo stop victor Rupert Zaragosa, Caliraya Springs titlist Tony Lascuña and reigning Philippine Masters champion Jhonnel Ababa all primed and fired up to get going and become the first player to win twice this year.

But a merry mix of veteran campaigners and young turks have also fortified their respective games during the break through daily training and practice rounds, setting the stage for a wild chase for the top P360,000 in the next four days.

Mondilla, who last won at Pradera Verde in the last PGT Asia event in 2020, is hard-pressed to end a long title drought although his joint runner-up finish with Go at Valley could hint at the coming of a successful campaign this week.

Go, for his part, sets off hoping to ride on that big finish as he seeks to finally score a breakthough win, while multi-titled Angelo Que and Guido van der Valk try to recall their fierce form and spark another title run in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Former leg winners Zanieboy Gialon and Jay Bayron are also expected to contend along with Keanu Jahns, Gerald Rosales, Mars Pucay, Fidel Concepcion, Sean Ramos and Enrico Gallardo while Korean Hyun Ho Rho heads the Qualifying School graduates eyeing to crash into the elite circle of PGT winners.

They include Gabriel Manotoc, Kristoffer Arevalo, Elee Bisera, Josh Jorge, Jonas Magcalayo, Ivan Monsalve, Leandro Bagtas, Nilo Salahog, Japanese Ueda Atsushi and Korean Kim Minseong.

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

REYMON JARAULA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The six-meter club

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There was some confusion as to how many pole vaulters had breached the six-meter mark after EJ Obiena joined the elite club last weekend. Depending on the source, Obiena was reported to be either the 26th or 27th...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippines smashed South Korea, 10-0, to claim the bronze in the World Baseball and Softball Confederation Under-15 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275010
            [Title] => Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open
            [Summary] => Koreaâ€™s Tom Kim secured a memorable first career top 10 in a major championship following a joint-eighth finish in the US Open as a tearful Wyndham Clark claimed a nerveless victory by holding off Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 13:11:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/tom-kim-pga-tour_2023-06-19_13-11-24291_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275009
            [Title] => Chicano strikes silver in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon
            [Summary] => Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Chicano spearheaded the national teamâ€™s strong showing with a silver medal finish in the Powerman Malaysia 2023 Duathlon in Putrajaya over the weekend.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 13:04:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/04/26/chicano_2022-04-26_22-20-02916_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275007
            [Title] => Constantino, Uy on collision course in Forest Hills Classic
            [Summary] => To ease up the pressure to deliver in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, Harmie Constantino has opted to tone down expectations of another plausible title run in the absence of four other winners of this yearâ€™s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 12:59:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/03/harmie-constantino-daniella-uy-golf_2023-05-03_11-26-24756_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275005
            [Title] => Wild Card format to make debut in M5 Philippines
            [Summary] => The M5 World Championship in the Philippines will introduce a new addition to the competition format: the Wild Card qualifiers.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 12:49:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/m5-esports_2023-06-19_12-49-40538_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275002
            [Title] => Tolentino repays PATAFA trust, breaks Philippine record in 110m hurdles
            [Summary] => The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association never really knew Filipino-Spanish hurdler John Cabang Tolentino when he sent email messages to the former asking to be given a shot at a national team slot last year.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 12:37:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/02/08/philstar-sports_2023-02-08_14-43-34555_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open

Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open

1 hour ago
Korea’s Tom Kim secured a memorable first career top 10 in a major championship following a joint-eighth finish in the...
Sports
fbtw
Chicano strikes silver in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon

Chicano strikes silver in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Chicano spearheaded the national team’s strong showing with a silver medal...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino, Uy on collision course in Forest Hills Classic

Constantino, Uy on collision course in Forest Hills Classic

1 hour ago
To ease up the pressure to deliver in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, Harmie Constantino has opted to tone down expectations...
Sports
fbtw
Wild Card format to make debut in M5 Philippines

Wild Card format to make debut in M5 Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
The M5 World Championship in the Philippines will introduce a new addition to the competition format: the Wild Card qual...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino repays PATAFA trust, breaks Philippine record in 110m hurdles

Tolentino repays PATAFA trust, breaks Philippine record in 110m hurdles

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association never really knew Filipino-Spanish hurdler John Cabang Tolentino when...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with