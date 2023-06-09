^

Sports

Filipina standout Sofia Roman talks about her basketball future

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 1:47pm
Filipina standout Sofia Roman talks about her basketball future
Sofia Roman

Sofia Roman is one of the more recognizable figures in local basketball, and that’s because she has achieved so much already in the sport. She was a part of the Southeast Asian Games squad in 2015, but an ACL injury derailed her next stints with the national squad.

She was looking to don the national colors again this year, but fate lead her to a different direction.

So, what’s up with you?

Roman: I just finished the SEA Games, I have my production work in the States, so catching up, more video work. I’m just focusing on working right now. 

You came back home trying to make the SEA Games lineup, correct? 

Roman: Yes, my main reason was to try out for Gilas. I spoke to Coach Pat (Aquino) when he was in New York two months ago. I told him it was my dream to play for Gilas again, to represent the country. I asked “what were the odds of me getting lined up?” He said it was an open tryout, and he said to come over. I arrived in March, so I could have some lead time to get adjusted to the weather and the system of play, coz I knew it was going to be different, with the new girls. 

It was a fair tryout, everyone was competitive. It was really hard for the coaches to decide the lineup. They actually decided maybe a week out of the SEA Games, that was a big difference, when I played in 2015, it was decided two months out. But I guess that’s a good reason, when you have to make choices like that. Because it’s super stacked. 

Unfortunately, I didn’t make the lineup, but I think it was for a higher purpose. I was able to capture content and be a social media producer on-site for Gilas Pilipinas in Cambodia. That was an awesome experience!

So you were contributing in another way?

Roman: Yes, I was wearing many hats during that time. I was still practicing with the team, I had a uniform, I was a reserve. And I had my camera, so I was the in-house media for the team, I had access to the girls because I was still part of the team, part of the delegation.  

So you were still a part of the heartbreak, and the success, as well?

Roman: Yes, absolutely! I was there in the locker room, when the girls were getting ready, I was fully there!

What’s next for you?

Roman: I don’t want to pigeon-hole myself, or put my eggs all in one basket. I realize that I still want to play basketball, whether it be a pick-up game on a Saturday, or a 3x3 Invitational, or training with team, they still want me to be a part of the training, that’s always a good workout. But overall, I want to keep myself busy playing basketball, it’s a sport I really love and enjoy. There are a bunch of 3x3 invitationals around the world, so maybe we could get invited to Korea, we can form a team, and that might be my route to still play basketball. 

But overall, over the years, I established myself in my career, right now, what I’m passionate about is storytelling on a visual level. In the States, I have a production company that focuses on social media marketing, so that my focus now. I work with clients all over the world to provide them with good content that will help them with their brands, in a sense, that’s also how I’m involved with Women's Basketball in the Philippines, using that skill to give Gilas Pilipinas a medium to showcase our skill, to reach a wider audience, and I hope that shows in the content.

What about maybe getting into coaching?

Roman: Yes, I think so. I’ve actually been asked by a couple of schools in the States, if I can coach High School varsity, I’m definitely open to it. That’s on the horizon. I think coaching is such a different skill. You need to be able to communicate well, read the defense, and the systems, what will work for your players. I’m getting a lot of mentorship from my previous coaches, and I’m reading up on manuals on coaching, but I think that my experience will help me to step into that role.

BASKETBALL

GILAS WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

NBA champion coach due

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
Three-time NBA champion and current Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, considered the best player development coach in the league, is coming to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons wallop Warriors; Eagles rout Faith 5

Maroons wallop Warriors; Eagles rout Faith 5

15 hours ago
The University of the Philippines clinched the second seed out of Group II in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic-Murray supremacy powers Nuggets to Game 3 win vs Heat

Jokic-Murray supremacy powers Nuggets to Game 3 win vs Heat

1 day ago
The Denver Nuggets drew historic triple-double performances from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as they trounced the Miami...
Sports
fbtw

Knights, Archers score opening blow

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran and EcoOil-La Salle hacked out contrasting wins in drawing first blood in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig...
Sports
fbtw
Weiss tasked to re-energize Azkals

Weiss tasked to re-energize Azkals

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Comebacking German coach Michael Weiss has been tasked to re-energize the Philippine Azkals program and chart its course towards...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272661
            [Title] => Filipinas ready for tough grind amid looming World Cup stint
            [Summary] => The Filipinas are looking forward to what coach Alen Stajcic described as the “hardest four weeks of their lives” as they enter the homestretch of their buildup for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 14:51:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804775
            [AuthorName] => Olmin Leyba
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/10/21/filipinas_2022-10-21_18-38-16284_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272653
            [Title] => Jaraula surges to 5-shot romp in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge
            [Summary] => Hounded by a throng of pursuers in a rousing frontside battle, Reymon Jaraula repelled them with a decisive birdie-eagle feat from No. 10 then lived through a wobbly finish to pound out a 71 and a five-stroke victory.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 13:29:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/reymon-jaraula-ictsi-valley-golf-challenge_2023-06-09_13-29-09230_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272645
            [Title] => Olongapo bets target to rule IRONKIDS in Subic
            [Summary] => Celinda Raagas and Darell Bada set out against a pack of bidders all primed for battle of power and speed as the youngsters take the spotlight ahead of the elite of endurance racing in the IRONKIDS Triathlon.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 11:37:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/celinda-raagas-ironkids_2023-06-09_11-38-37593_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272642
            [Title] => MPBL: Rizal escapes Paranaque, Pasig shocks Bacoor
            [Summary] => Rizal XentroMall survived a fiery rally by Paranaque to prevail, 80-79.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 10:40:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/michael-are-rizal-mpbl_2023-06-09_10-40-10773_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272636
            [Title] => McIlroy happy to get back to golf amid uncertainty of PGA-LIV ceasefire
            [Summary] => Rory McIlroy admitted it was a relief to get back to playing golf amid the tension and uncertainty sparked by the US PGA Tour's bombshell deal to team up with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 10:02:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/rory-mcilroy-golf_2023-06-09_10-02-48260_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Filipinas ready for tough grind amid looming World Cup stint

Filipinas ready for tough grind amid looming World Cup stint

By Olmin Leyba | 49 minutes ago
The Filipinas are looking forward to what coach Alen Stajcic described as the “hardest four weeks of their lives”...
Sports
fbtw
Jaraula surges to 5-shot romp in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge

Jaraula surges to 5-shot romp in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge

2 hours ago
Hounded by a throng of pursuers in a rousing frontside battle, Reymon Jaraula repelled them with a decisive birdie-eagle feat...
Sports
fbtw
Olongapo bets target to rule IRONKIDS in Subic

Olongapo bets target to rule IRONKIDS in Subic

4 hours ago
Celinda Raagas and Darell Bada set out against a pack of bidders all primed for battle of power and speed as the youngsters...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Rizal escapes Paranaque, Pasig shocks Bacoor

MPBL: Rizal escapes Paranaque, Pasig shocks Bacoor

5 hours ago
Rizal XentroMall survived a fiery rally by Paranaque to prevail, 80-79.
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy happy to get back to golf amid uncertainty of PGA-LIV ceasefire

McIlroy happy to get back to golf amid uncertainty of PGA-LIV ceasefire

5 hours ago
Rory McIlroy admitted it was a relief to get back to playing golf amid the tension and uncertainty sparked by the US PGA Tour's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with