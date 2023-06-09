Filipina standout Sofia Roman talks about her basketball future

Sofia Roman is one of the more recognizable figures in local basketball, and that’s because she has achieved so much already in the sport. She was a part of the Southeast Asian Games squad in 2015, but an ACL injury derailed her next stints with the national squad.

She was looking to don the national colors again this year, but fate lead her to a different direction.

So, what’s up with you?

Roman: I just finished the SEA Games, I have my production work in the States, so catching up, more video work. I’m just focusing on working right now.

You came back home trying to make the SEA Games lineup, correct?

Roman: Yes, my main reason was to try out for Gilas. I spoke to Coach Pat (Aquino) when he was in New York two months ago. I told him it was my dream to play for Gilas again, to represent the country. I asked “what were the odds of me getting lined up?” He said it was an open tryout, and he said to come over. I arrived in March, so I could have some lead time to get adjusted to the weather and the system of play, coz I knew it was going to be different, with the new girls.

It was a fair tryout, everyone was competitive. It was really hard for the coaches to decide the lineup. They actually decided maybe a week out of the SEA Games, that was a big difference, when I played in 2015, it was decided two months out. But I guess that’s a good reason, when you have to make choices like that. Because it’s super stacked.

Unfortunately, I didn’t make the lineup, but I think it was for a higher purpose. I was able to capture content and be a social media producer on-site for Gilas Pilipinas in Cambodia. That was an awesome experience!

So you were contributing in another way?

Roman: Yes, I was wearing many hats during that time. I was still practicing with the team, I had a uniform, I was a reserve. And I had my camera, so I was the in-house media for the team, I had access to the girls because I was still part of the team, part of the delegation.

So you were still a part of the heartbreak, and the success, as well?

Roman: Yes, absolutely! I was there in the locker room, when the girls were getting ready, I was fully there!

What’s next for you?

Roman: I don’t want to pigeon-hole myself, or put my eggs all in one basket. I realize that I still want to play basketball, whether it be a pick-up game on a Saturday, or a 3x3 Invitational, or training with team, they still want me to be a part of the training, that’s always a good workout. But overall, I want to keep myself busy playing basketball, it’s a sport I really love and enjoy. There are a bunch of 3x3 invitationals around the world, so maybe we could get invited to Korea, we can form a team, and that might be my route to still play basketball.

But overall, over the years, I established myself in my career, right now, what I’m passionate about is storytelling on a visual level. In the States, I have a production company that focuses on social media marketing, so that my focus now. I work with clients all over the world to provide them with good content that will help them with their brands, in a sense, that’s also how I’m involved with Women's Basketball in the Philippines, using that skill to give Gilas Pilipinas a medium to showcase our skill, to reach a wider audience, and I hope that shows in the content.

What about maybe getting into coaching?

Roman: Yes, I think so. I’ve actually been asked by a couple of schools in the States, if I can coach High School varsity, I’m definitely open to it. That’s on the horizon. I think coaching is such a different skill. You need to be able to communicate well, read the defense, and the systems, what will work for your players. I’m getting a lot of mentorship from my previous coaches, and I’m reading up on manuals on coaching, but I think that my experience will help me to step into that role.