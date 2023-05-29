F2 catches up on recruitment, inks La Salleâ€™s dela Cruz, Alba, Fernandez

^

F2 catches up on recruitment, inks La Salle’s dela Cruz, Alba, Fernandez

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 12:40pm
Jolina dela Cruz of La Salle
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics got its own share of fresh talented recruits from the collegiate ranks as it plucked Jolina dela Cruz, Mars Alba and Jovelyn Fernandez out of reigning UAAP champion La Salle that should boost its stock in time for next month’s Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

The Cargo Movers made the official announcement Sunday night.

Dela Cruz, an outside spiker and MVP runner-up, Alba, a setter and a captain, and Fernandez, a UAAP best opposite spiker, were instrumental in engineering the Lady Spikers’ magnificent title romp in the UAAP and should be great pieces to F2’s title bid.

F2 coach Regine Diego was exhilarated by the arrival of their slew of rookie gems.

“The F2 family is happy to have signed them,” Diego yesterday told The STAR.

“I hope we’ll gel in time and we can catch up with our preparation for the Invitationals,” she added.

Diego is hoping the troika could gel with the team that included former La Salle standouts Kianna Dy, Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, Cha Cruz-Behag, Kim Fajardo and Dawn Macandili.

The Cargo Movers were bolstered by the addition of former league MVP Myla Pablo to start the year.

It saw the franchise claiming a league-best third-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference early this year.

But with their newly beefed up roster, the sky's the limit for F2.

