Philippines stuns China in Softball Asia Cup

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 2:28pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines pulled the rug from under China, 7-6, Wednesday to bolster its World Cup bid in the Coed Slo-pitch Softball Asia Cup in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Ana Santiago-mentored, Cebuana Lhuillier-bankrolled squad was battling Singapore at press time with hopes of sustaining its run and claim one of the three berths to the World Cup at a still unspecified venue this year.

“We had a great training ahead of the tournament and I’m confident the team will deliver,” said Santiago. “We’re all hungry for a World Cup slot.”

The Nationals are also battling Chinese Taipei at press time and will tackle Southeast Asian rival Thailand Friday.

If the country finishes in the top two, it would automatically book a World Cup seat. If not, it would need to at least finish in the top four and win in the battle for third place that is set Saturday.

"I'm so proud with how the team played, beating a strong quality Chinese team.  I know they have prepared hard for this and I'm confident they will nail one of those World Cup slots,” said Lhuillier.

BLU GIRLS

SOFTBALL
