^

Sports

UST's Ybañez bags UAAP MVP, Rookie of the Year awards

Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 1:22pm
UST's YbaÃ±ez bags UAAP MVP, Rookie of the Year awards
Josh Ybañez.
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas' Josh Ybañez was a runaway winner of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year awards.

The 20-year-old open hitter from General Santos City dominated with a whopping 96.00 statistical points (SP), which was 22.863 points higher than the closest competitor, Michaelo Buddin of National University who had 73.137 SP.

Ybañez became the first UST player to win the season MVP since Mark Alfafara, who is now coach Odjie Mamon's staff, in 2015.

Ybañez excelled in multiple categories, ranking second in scoring with 292 points, first in spiking with a high success rate of 45.74%, first in service with 0.36 aces per set, and second in reception with an efficiency rate of 56.99%.

The Golden Spiker became the first rookie MVP since Season 76 when Marck Espejo of Ateneo de Manila University achieved the feat back in 2013-14.

Ybañez became the first UST player to win the season MVP since Mark Alfafara, who also hails from GenSan and is now coach Odjie Mamon's staff, in 2013-14 (Season 75).

Nico Almendras of NU actually ranked second in SP with 77.843, but he was disqualified from receiving any individual honors due to a one-set suspension he received during their game against University of the East on March 12. This suspension stemmed from a post-game incident with University of the Philippines on March 8.

Other awards

Ybañez also secured the 1st Best Outside Spiker recognition by a wide margin, accumulating 371 ranking points (RP). With Almendras' disqualification, Buddin received the 2nd Best Outside Spiker award.

Buddin ranked fourth in service (0.24 per set), seventh in blocking (0.49 per set), and eighth in spiking (37.76 percent), earning him 260 RP.

Buddin and University of the East's Kenneth Culabat actually tied in RP, but the former had more attack RP, 51-43, which gave him the award.

NU's Congolese student-athlete, Obed Mukaba, was hailed as the 1st Best Middle Blocker with an average of almost one rejection per set (0.92) for 204 RP. De La Salle University's Billie Anima was the 2nd Best Middle Blocker with 0.65 per frame, accumulating 153 RP.

Another UST rookie, Jay Rack Dela Noche, was hailed as the Best Opposite Spiker, ranking third in service and 15th in attacking, earning 177 RP. NU's Ken Malinis (198 RP) was also disqualified for the same reason as Almendras.

NU's Joshua Retamar earned the Best Setter award, while Ateneo's Lance De Castro was named the Best Libero, completing the list of awardees.

Retamar was a clear-cut winner, ranking first in setting, seventh in service, 11th in digging, and 14th in blocking, accumulating 242 RP.

Meanwhile, De Castro was the top digger with an average of 3.00 per set, and he also placed sixth in reception with an efficiency rate of 49.68%, earning 180 RP.

Since UAAP Season 81, the league has been adopting the FIVB-position based awards.

The statistical points are computed by adding all the Rank Points of each player and multiplying the sum by 10. Games won are also included and multiplied by 30. The grand total is then divided by the number of sets played by the player's team.

Rank Points are determined by the player's place in each department, with each rank having corresponding Rank Points.

The cutoff has always been set after the elimination round.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

Gilas safely makes semis with lopsided win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas rebounded strong from its loss to the naturalized-laden host team and booked entry to the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Jaja Santiago parts ways with Japan V. Premier League squad

Jaja Santiago parts ways with Japan V. Premier League squad

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Jaja Santiago, a Filipino who is undergoing the naturalization process to become a Japanese, is leaving Saitama Ageo Medics...
Sports
fbtw
Chot Reyes, other basketball coaches slam temporary court

Chot Reyes, other basketball coaches slam temporary court

16 hours ago
Basketball coaches at the Southeast Asian Games have complained about the quality of the court, blaming the temporary...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista keeps boxing crown

Bautista keeps boxing crown

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
An emotional win in the boxing ring by Ian Clark Bautista and a kick-ass four-gold romp by the taekwondo jins sparked a late...
Sports
fbtw

Bacolod makes presence felt in GVIL

14 hours ago
Bacolod Tay Tung High School zoomed to the top as National U-Nazareth School debuted with a bang in the explosive second weekend of the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League yesterday at the San Andres...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DLSU ace Angel Canino named UAAP rookie MVP

DLSU ace Angel Canino named UAAP rookie MVP

By Luisa Morales | 42 minutes ago
History repeats itself for the second UAAP season in a row as another rookie has been named Most Valuable Player in the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Suns fire Williams as coach after playoff exit: reports

NBA Suns fire Williams as coach after playoff exit: reports

4 hours ago
Monty Williams, last season's NBA Coach of the Year, has been fired as coach of the Phoenix Suns after their second-round...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

La Salle shoots for UAAP crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
La Salle aims for the bullseye against reigning champion National U in a bid to complete redemption and annex the throne once...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers miss gold-medal game

Spikers miss gold-medal game

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
For a fleeting moment in the opening set, the Philippines appeared headed to stealing a set from reigning Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay ballers bounce back strong, too

Pinay ballers bounce back strong, too

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women, despite a three-peat bid already out of their hands, moved forward and took care of business against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with