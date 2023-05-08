^

Sports

Naga CF stuns UST in Shakey’s GVIL opener

The Philippine Star
May 8, 2023 | 12:00am
Naga CF stuns UST in Shakeyâ€™s GVIL opener

MANILA, Philippines — Naga College Foundation stunned Santo Tomas, 16-25, 25-14, 25-13, as unheralded squads struck in the explosive opener of the inaugural Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League  (GVIL) yesterday at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

The Lady Tigers relied on Arah Ellah Panique’s 22 points to introduce themselves with a bang in the 16-team GVIL backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri and R&B Meil Team with the City of Manila as government partner.

Panique had 21 hits and a block while Maria Blesila Abitria and Sheena Sarie chipped in 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bicolana spikers in a massive upset of the perennial UAAP contender.

Naga jumped to 1-0 for an early lead in Pool D ahead of a gigantic duel anew against another UAAP powerhouse La Salle Zobel next Sunday.

Later, Shekaina and Shahanna Lleses connived with 11 and 10 points, respectively, as Kings Montessori School from Quezon City pulled the rug from under NCAA bet Lyceum-Cavite in Pool B, 25-10, 25-18.

In the third match, Clarisse Loresco fired 15 points as Far Eastern U-Diliman made short work of St. Clare Caloocan, 25-7, 25-11, for a 1-0 slate in Pool C.

All GVIL games are accessible live and on-demand through Plus Network on all of its social media platforms as well as on the pages of Shakey’s Philippines and Shakey’s Super League (SSL) with CNN Philippines, Solar Sports and Tap Sports as TV partners.

NAGA

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
