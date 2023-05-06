^

Rhenz Abando, Anyang drag Seoul SK Knights to winner-take-all Game 7

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 10:23am
Rhenz Abando
Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC have dragged defending champions Seoul SK Knights into the deep water as they sent the Korean Basketball League (KBL) finals into a winner-take-all Game Seven, winning Game Six at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium, 86-77, on Friday.

Trailing by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, Anyang zoomed to victory with a huge fourth quarter outing where they outscored the Knights, 30-10.

Abando provided quality minutes as he finished with nine points, going a perfect 4-of-4 on two point shots. He also had seven rebounds.

The NCAA champion supported the efforts of four Anyang players in double-digit scoring with by Oh Se-Keun with 18 markers. Darryl Monroe and Junhyeong Byeon chipped in 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Their all-around team effort stopped Seoul who were led by former NBA player Jameel Warney who exploded with 31 points and 10 boards.

The KGC hope to unseat the reigning champions in Game Seven on Sunday still at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.

