^

Sports

Alyssa Valdez flag-bearer for Cambodia SEA Games

Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 1:05pm
Alyssa Valdez flag-bearer for Cambodia SEA Games
Alyssa Valdez

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez will again carry the country’s colors during the parade of athletes of the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games opening ceremony on Friday at the 60,000-seat Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Excellent choice for a Team Philippines that will do an unprecedented in SEA Games history — field a female-dominated representation in the parade of nations that serves as one of the highlights of the opening ceremony for Cambodia’s first-time hosting of the biennial Games.

“Alyssa best fits our goal of an almost all-female delegation in the opening ceremony,” Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said on Tuesday. “She’s not only the face of Philippine volleyball, but Philippine sports as well.”

Valdez will fly to Phnom Penh on Friday instead of the Saturday flight schedule of the women’s national volleyball team.

“It’s such an honor to be the flag bearer for this year’s SEA games. It’s a big responsibility but I’m grateful for the trust given to me once again,” said Valdez, who was also the country’s flag bearer in the Singapore 2015 Games. “I first had the opportunity to carry our Philippine flag in 2015 in Singapore and it was an unforgettable experience.”

“I share this with all the women in sports who brought honor and glory to the country,” added Valdez, one of the most recognizable faces in Philippine sports whose following in social media is bursting at the seams.

Tolentino and chef de mission Chito Loyzaga are the only men who will join the parade.

“This is a first in SEA Games history,” said Tolentino referring to the female-dominated contingent.

The parade participants will be wearing Francis Libiran-designed white barongs over black pants.

Fashion icon Libiran named his barong creation for the 32nd SEA Games “Araw.”

The Francis Libiran Araw Barong Tagalog is made out of Philippine jusi fabric and materials and features an intricate embroidery of the Philippine flag.

The hues of blue overlap a small bed of red as the sun and its rays encompass the entirety of the sash to truly represent every Filipino, showing off their liberty, peace and valor.

Libiran also designed the barong worn by Filipino athletes in the 2019 Philippine SEA Games as well as last year in Hanoi where he named his masterpiece “Agila” that had intricate embroidery with an art deco of the Philippine eagle.

The Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee limited to 50 the number of athletes for each nation for the traditional parade of athletes.

ALYSSA VALDEZ

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reyes foresees tough grind

Reyes foresees tough grind

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes isn’t sure what to expect from the opposition in the coming SEA Games but because of a rule...
Sports
fbtw
Curry&rsquo;s Warriors vs LeBron&rsquo;s Lakers

Curry’s Warriors vs LeBron’s Lakers

14 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 50 points in a record-shattering performance Sunday to send the defending champion Golden State Warriors...
Sports
fbtw

Draw could’ve been worse

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
There were nine countries available to join the Philippines in Group A of the FIBA 2023 World Cup draw that was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
POC distributes SEAG kits on time

POC distributes SEAG kits on time

14 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee went the extra mile over the weekend to complete the distribution of national team kits to...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas 3x3 mission: Bring home gold

Gilas 3x3 mission: Bring home gold

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas men’s 3x3 will carry the same burning desire for redemption like its 5-on-5 counterpart in the 32nd...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

By Michelle Lojo | April 14, 2023 - 1:45pm
Making his debut as ONIC Esports head coach in the recently concluded Mobile Legends Professional League-Indonesia (MPL ID),...
Sports
fbtw
WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

By Dean Allen Lance P. Maragay | April 12, 2023 - 3:43pm
WWE 2K23 is a fantastic addition to the series that provides a wealth of game modes, features and rosters that include legends...
Sports
fbtw
PNEL continues grind to turn Philippines into Asia's esports capital

PNEL continues grind to turn Philippines into Asia's esports capital

By Prof. David Gualin | April 6, 2023 - 6:01pm
For it to mark the world of esports, the Philippines needs to discover grassroots esports players and teams who can become...
Sports
fbtw
Super Mario: Nintendo's decades of star power

Super Mario: Nintendo's decades of star power

April 3, 2023 - 11:29am
Hollywood is having its second bash at sprinkling some movie magic on the "Super Mario Bros" video game franchise, three decades...
Sports
fbtw
Women starting to break barriers in male-dominated esports

Women starting to break barriers in male-dominated esports

By Michelle Lojo | March 29, 2023 - 10:06am
The once male-dominated industry has seen a shift to be more diverse and inclusive, not just in the back-end of the industry...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina voice actor successfully finds niche in gaming industry

Filipina voice actor successfully finds niche in gaming industry

By Michelle Lojo | March 22, 2023 - 11:08am
It had always been Vanille Velasquez’ dream to be part of video games and animation as she was a gamer herself.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with