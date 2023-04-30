^

Sports

Bustamante clinches podium in F1 Academy debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 10:24am
Bustamante clinches podium in F1 Academy debut
Bianca Bustamante
Instagram / Prema Racing

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Bustamante's first race weekend in the inaugural F1 Academy season could not have gone any better as she zoomed right into the podium in Race 1 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Saturday.

Bustamante finished P2 in Race 1, where she and PREMA Racing teammate Marta Garcia completed a 1-2 finish, making the most of a front row lock out in qualifying.

The 18-year-old actually crossed the line third behind Campos Racing Nerea Marti and was initially given P3. Later on, Bustamante was promoted to P2 after Marti was disqualified from the race.

Jessica Edgar of Rodin Carlin, meanwhile, was promoted to the podium.

In Race 2, where the Top 8 drivers were placed on a reverse grid, Bustamante still ended up in the points as she finished 9th place, as MP motorsport's Amna Al Qubaisi topped the race.

Six different podium finishers were crowned after the first two races as Lena Buhler of ART Grand Prix and Lola Lovinfosse of Campos Racing finished second and third, respectively.

However, Bustamante couldn't take the momentum to Race 3 as she came up with a DNC (Did Not Compete).

The Filipina racer wasn't able to finish the race and only got in two laps before retiring for the day.

Her teammate Garcia, meanwhile, won her second race of the weekend as she topped the competition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prema (@prema_team)

Al Qubaisi sisters, Hamda and Amna, completed the podium as they placed second and third, respectively.

Still, Bustamante ended up with a good weekend overall as she is currently 6th in the overall driver standings with Garcia leading the way at 58 points.

Bustamante ended up with 18 points in the two races she managed to finish in the points.

Round 2 happens next week from May 5 to 7 at Valencia in Spain.

RACING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gabe, Scola reunite at Tenement

Gabe, Scola reunite at Tenement

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
It was at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Seville, Spain, where Gabe Norwood posterized Luis Scola with a transition dunk during...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers eliminate Grizzlies

Lakers eliminate Grizzlies

10 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers punched their ticket to the NBA Western Conference semifinals in emphatic style Friday, mauling the...
Sports
fbtw
Butler doing it all for Heat

Butler doing it all for Heat

10 hours ago
Three years after leading the Miami Heat to the brink of an NBA championship, Jimmy Butler is once more inspiring his team...
Sports
fbtw
Mayweather faces grandson of ex-crime boss

Mayweather faces grandson of ex-crime boss

10 hours ago
Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is to take on John Gotti III, the grandson of the notorious former New York...
Sports
fbtw
NU spikers score twin kill

NU spikers score twin kill

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
The National U spikers romped their way to the playoffs in style.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Fil-Brit boxers in ABAP camp

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Two Filipino-British boxers are training at Teachers Camp in Baguio, hoping to impress ABAP coaches for a chance to represent the country maybe at the Asian Games and even the Olympics.
Sports
fbtw

POSF forms young ‘Magnificent Seven’

10 hours ago
After a series of qualifying events, the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation has formed its young “Magnificent Seven,” including four aged 10-12 years and three aged 13-15 to be part of its Youth Obstacle...
Sports
fbtw
Durant, Nike ink lifetime deal

Durant, Nike ink lifetime deal

10 hours ago
Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant and Nike announced Friday they have agreed on terms of a lifetime deal, joining legends...
Sports
fbtw
Ashok shows way in LA Championship

Ashok shows way in LA Championship

10 hours ago
India’s Aditi Ashok had an eagle and four birdies in a one-under par 70 on Friday to seize a one-shot lead at the US...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz survives huge scare in Madrid

Alcaraz survives huge scare in Madrid

10 hours ago
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a major scare before beating Emil Ruusuvuori in three sets to reach the Madrid...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with