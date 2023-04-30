^

Gabe, Scola reunite at Tenement

Joaquin Henson - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 12:01am
Gilas Pilipinas veteran Gabe Norwood dunks over Luis Scola of Argentina.
MANILA, Philippines – It was at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Seville, Spain, where Gabe Norwood posterized Luis Scola with a transition dunk during Argentina’s 85-81 squeaker over the Philippines. That gave Gilas a 19-12 lead in the first quarter and to this day, Filipino fans remember the moment.

Norwood and Scola will be reunited on the court this afternoon but not for a game. They’re paying a visit to the Tenement court in Taguig with former Gilas players Larry Fonacier, Jeff Chan and Gary David, SBP officials, Local Organizing Committee management and FIBA executives led by secretary-general Andreas Zagklis. Scola arrived here Thursday with his son and graced the FIBA World Cup draw as event global ambassador at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last night.

A FIBA World Cup design with the Philippine sun and stars emblazoned on the shaded lane of both ends will be unveiled on the concrete floor at the Tenement atrium. The Tenement was voted the best basketball court in the world in a FIBA survey last December. It took 53% of the votes in a narrow win over Croatia’s Dubrovnik City Rooftop Court, which polled 47%. Other courts in contention for the honor were the Angels Gate Park in Los Angeles and Puerto Rico’s Carmelo Anthony-themed court.

A five-time World Cup veteran, Scola was on the Argentine team that claimed two silver medals and is the event’s second leading all-time scorer behind Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt. Scola, 42, averaged 17.5 points in 41 games, sharing the record for most appearances with Brazil’s Ubiratan Maciel. He saw action for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets in 10 NBA seasons, earning an estimated $65.3 million. Last year, Scola became the majority owner of the Italian league club Pallacanestro Varese.

Scola played at the 2002, 2006, 2010, 21014 and 2019 FIBA World Cup, and also suited up for Argentina in five Olympics, winning the 2004 edition. 

“We learned many life lessons along the way,” he said. “Maybe, the biggest was that with perseverance, togetherness and a shared vision, a team can achieve more than is expected. If all players, all teams, take that approach, this is going to be another unforgettable World Cup across the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.” 

Ironically, Argentina failed to qualify in the coming World Cup for the first time in 41 years.

Philstar
