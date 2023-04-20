^

Philippine gaming scholarships up for grabs

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 1:23pm
MANILA, Philippines — Campus esports organization AcadArena, has announced a new set of gaming scholarships, in partnership with 100 Thieves content creators Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Leslie Ann "Fuslie" Fu, while the group's popular convention CONQuest will also be receiving its own scholarship.

The Valkyrae’s Homecoming Scholarship, which celebrates the content creator's return to the country for this year's CONQuest, will be awarded to a Filipino student who has a passion for gaming while effectively managing their studies. Each of the scholarship's three awardees will be given a Full Ride Scholarship amounting to Php180,000 and will get a chance to meet Hofstetter during CONQuest in June.

The Fuslie’s Scholarship for Women in Gaming, as the name suggests, is for female gamers and seeks to empower more women in the gaming scene. The scholarship hopes to encourage more female gamers to take the spotlight and promote an inclusive and safe gaming industry. Two awardees will be given a Full Ride Scholarship amounting to Php135,000 each and will have a meet and greet with Fu, also during CONQuest.

The CONQuest Scholarship, meanwhile, will award a Php100,000 grant, also during CONQuest.

All three scholarships are available to Filipino Grade 12 students, as well as undergraduate students. Application for all three scholarships has already begun and will close on May 22 for the Valkyrae’s Homecoming Scholarship and theFuslie’s Scholarship for Women in Gaming. The CONQuest Scholarship will close on May 26.

For additional information on all the scholarships, as well as AcadArena's other programs, please visit their scholarship hub via this link.

