Philippine esports gets massive boost with E-Palarong Pambansa qualifiers

E-Palarong Pambansa organizers and partners pose during the press conference at the Orchids Hotel in Manila. From left: Rolly Pagaspas (Head of Partnerships, E-Palarong Pambansa), Silicon Valley Gaming Association operations manager Timothy Tia, GEMS CEO Andy Koh, E-Palarong Pambansa founding head Jamar Montehermoso (ILO E-sports CEO), Injap Tower Group sales executive (MICE) JM Magalona, E-Palarong Pambansa head of broadcast Remar John Bayona and Hotel 101 Group head of PR Brian Ong.

MANILA, Philippines – E-Palarong Pambansa, a National Youth Commission-endorsed esports tournament circuit, aims to revolutionize the esports industry in the Philippines.

E-Palarong Pambansa founding head Jamar Montehermoso said the initiative would create new opportunities for the Filipino youth and promote the growth of esports in the country, while also cultivating a stable and sustainable grassroots esports ecosystem.

“E-Palarong Pambansa’s goal is to develop organized and rewarding esports grassroots ecosystems that can provide esports enthusiasts with viable career opportunities,” Montehermoso told sportswriters during the presser at the Orchids Hotel in Manila on Tuesday.

A total of 1,634 towns and municipalities are invited to take part in this tournament circuit made possible by an Advisory by the National Youth Commission that enjoins the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation (Youth Council Federations) Presidents countrywide.

E-Palarong Pambansa also aims to promote esports as a supplementary part of the holistic development of Filipino youth by fostering self-discipline, teamwork, and competitive excellence.

By showcasing the country's prowess in esports and scouting for talents nationwide, the event seeks to create a new generation of esports professionals that can compete on the world stage.

The event will feature a total of five events: two PC games, particularly, Valorant and League of Legends, and three Mobile games: League of Legends Wild Rift, Call of Duty Mobile, and Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

E-Palarong Pambansa will also have a National Esports Shoutcaster Search to find talented voices from all over the country to provide live commentary and analysis of esports matches.

The Event Roadmap consists of three stages: Qualifier, Group, and Playoffs, culminating in the Grand Finals played at ICON-Iloilo Convention Center, Iloilo City, Philippines in August. With the qualifiers starting in June. the countdown has begun for this groundbreaking event that is set to change the esports industry in the Philippines and beyond.

E-Palarong Pambansa has also teamed up with GEMS, the world's first esports 3.0 aggregator platform, as the events Web3 partner. This partnership aims to bridge Web 2 gamers to Web 3 and provide more opportunities for Filipinos to be exposed to Web3. As the event's Web3 partner, GEMS will join other Web3 companies to support and promote E-Palarong Pambansa, thereby increasing its reach and impact in the global esports industry.

Codashop, a leading webshop for games and in-game currencies, is also part of the event as the official payment gateway partner of E-Palarong Pambansa. With over 100 million game fans in more than 60 territories worldwide, Codashop serves popular publishers such as EA, Activision Blizzard, Riot Games, Tencent, Take-Two, and Zynga. Players can purchase instantly on Codashop and receive or gift their content in-app, using various payment methods not supported by traditional app stores. This partnership will enable participants of E-Palarong Pambansa to have a seamless payment experience and access to a wide range of game content.

Other notable partners are FWD Insurance, the Exclusive Insurer Partner of E-Palarong Pambansa, AcadArena, Team Bam Aquino!, Injap Tower Hotel, and Red Bull

For more information about E-Palarong Pambansa, they can email [email protected]