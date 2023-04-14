AcadArena Spaces for budding esports players to launch in National University in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines – Aspiring esports players in the campus ranks get a major boost with the historic AcadArena Spaces project aimed to further develop the discipline and transform schools into a more conducive platform for both online gaming and academic excellence.

Championing empowerment of campus communities including the students and educators, AcadArena Spaces is set for launch this month starting in the National University in Laguna, as a first-of-its-kind program that will feature fully equipped facilities, high-end computers and a student lounge.

It also boasts a vibrant modular design that allows for customizable additions to fit the student community's needs, turning into more than just a computer laboratory for academic institutions.

"We've always treated campuses as our partners in esports, thus when developing Spaces, we focus on balancing the specific needs of a campus with the wants of esports athletes and student gamers," said AcadArena Scholastic Partnerships Manager Atty. Isaiah San Miguel.

"We’re proud to say that our approach has been well-received, and we're already in talks with several other campuses who are interested in developing their unique AcadArena Space," added AcadArena Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hoang.

Through AcadArena Spaces, schools can transform any existing classroom or computer laboratory into a dream esports facility such as a competition hub, a broadcast studio, and a mini-esports arena.

And that could be achieved while maintaining technology classrooms as study areas during class hours and an esports loune after.

AcadArena, the author of the Alliance Games as the largest university esports league in the country, is devoted to creating the same Spaces for its wide network featuring 800 campuses and over 100 student clubs.