Avaricio slips with 73, falls behind by 7 in Pattaya Ladies Open

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio lost sight of the leader with a late stumble, ending up with a 73 and out of title contention in the Pattaya Ladies Open now led by Arpichaya Yubol at the Laem Chabang International Country Club in Chon Buri, Thailand Thursday.

The Filipina ace stayed in the mix with two birdies against a bogey at the front for a running two-under overall card. But she missed the 16th and 17th greens and failed to get up-and-down inside seven feet, leading to a 35-38 and a 144, including her opening 71.

She slipped from a share of 15th to tied 24th, now seven strokes off Yubol, who stormed past erstwhile co-leader Onkanok Soisuwan with a 69 and a 137.

Yubol, a former Ladies Philippine Golf Tour winner at Manila Golf, used a strong start of four birdies at the front to buck a bogey on the tough par-3 16th for a 32-37, while Onkanok missed staying on top with a double-bogey miscue on the last hole.

Onkanok finished with a 71 for a 138 with Pakin K. moving to third at 139 after a fiery 68.

But while Avaricio, who rallied from out of nowhere to snare the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic trophy at Marapara three weeks ago, safely made the Top 60 and ties cut, compatriots Marvi Monsalve and Gretchen Villacencio fell the wayside with over-par scores.

Monsalve struggled with a 76 while Villacencio fumbled with a 78 as they wound up with identical 153s for joint 85th.